Tributes to trader with a sense of humour

The shop on Windsor Road, King's Lynn, run by the late Nigel Woods Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Tributes have been paid to a popular trader who passed away at the age of 66.

A notice pinned to the shutters of mr Woods's shop Picture: Chris Bishop

Nigel Woods lost his battle against cancer on June 6. He moved to Windsor Road in King's Lynn with his family in 1960 and ran a grocery store which became a second hand shop for five decades.

A notice pinned up on the building read: "Customers and friends of Nigel will be saddened to learn he passed away on 6th June."

His brother Alec, 68, said: "He was a very well-known and popular person in this area. He had a very dry sense of humour.

"He was one of those quiet people but he could ccome out with things that would make you laugh." Mr Woods shop, with its distinctive shutters, was a few doors down from the Live and Let Live, where one female regular said: "I found him a quiet, very pleasant man with a very wry sense of humour." Neighbours and customers took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Woods, who leaves a partner, Edna.

John Filowiat posted: "Not many characters left like that in lynn is there?"

Shelly Wilson said: "Such a lovely man. Have lived in Windsor road since 2011. He always made sure the road was clean, swept it most days, cleared rubbish that people seem to put out daily, not once a week for collection." Noslen Tsrik posted: "Nigel and his shop was one of a kind! A really nice man with a shop full of allsorts. I'm genuinely going to miss popping in, hunting for treasure and having and a little chat with Nigel." Cheryl Bunton added: "I remember a funny story I bought a divan base from there , he charged me £5 for delivery , and he turned up with it on a wheel barrow I was speechless . Funny though."