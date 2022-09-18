Norfolk Scout volunteering at Queen memorial queues in London

A 12-year old Scout from Norfolk has been paying her respect by dutifully supporting the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lucy Hearle, from King's Lynn, is one of 120 Scouts who have been volunteering in London.

She said: “I am so proud to be involved in this moment in history.

"The Queen has done her service to the community – now it’s our time to do our bit for her.”

12 year old, Lucy Hearle, from Kings Lynn, in her Scout attire - Credit: Martyn Milner

Lucy and fellow Scout volunteers will be on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

More than a hundred Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK have joined volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it is needed.

There’s been a special relationship between the Scouts and the Queen, with Scout volunteers also supporting her coronation.

Throughout seven decades, The Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, (now the King’s Scout Award), where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

Scouts assisting volunteers while members of the public pay tribute to Her Majesty - Credit: Martyn Milner

Since the Queen’s Scout Award began, over 100,000 awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.

Scouts helps members gain these skills by encouraging them to ask the big questions and listen with wide open minds.

Scouts helps individuals to take a deep breath and speak up, think on their feet, ignore the butterflies and go for it.

With Scouts, young people don’t give up – they get back up and try again, often with the support of the friends they’ve made there.

Over 200 activities are offered by Scouts around the UK, from canoeing and caving to coding and community projects, made possible by the efforts of over 163,000 adult volunteers.

It is these values of courage, dignity, honour and service which is what the Queen, in her 70 year reign, established and demonstrated the highest levels of.