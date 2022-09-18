News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk Scout volunteering at Queen memorial queues in London

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 11:01 AM September 18, 2022
Lucy Hearle, from Kings Lynn is assisting while mourners

120 Scout volunteers assisting while mourners pay tribute to the Queen - Credit: Martyn Milner

A 12-year old Scout from Norfolk has been paying her respect by dutifully supporting the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II.

Lucy Hearle, from King's Lynn, is one of 120 Scouts who have been volunteering in London.

She said: “I am so proud to be involved in this moment in history.

"The Queen has done her service to the community – now it’s our time to do our bit for her.”

12 year old, Lucy Hearle, from Kings Lynn, in her Scout attire

12 year old, Lucy Hearle, from Kings Lynn, in her Scout attire - Credit: Martyn Milner

Lucy and fellow Scout volunteers will be on hand to assist members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

More than a hundred Scouts aged between 18 and 25 from across the UK have joined volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it is needed.

There’s been a special relationship between the Scouts and the Queen, with Scout volunteers also supporting her coronation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads
  2. 2 Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022
  3. 3 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  1. 4 North Norfolk restaurant wins prestigious food award
  2. 5 Not enough shops to support 350 homes development, locals argue
  3. 6 Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs
  4. 7 7 peaceful places to explore in Norfolk
  5. 8 'What more could you want?' - New plant and coffee shop to open in village
  6. 9 Disruption on city centre route after car catches fire
  7. 10 Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

Throughout seven decades, The Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service.

The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, (now the King’s Scout Award), where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

Martyn Milner

Scouts assisting volunteers while members of the public pay tribute to Her Majesty - Credit: Martyn Milner

Since the Queen’s Scout Award began, over 100,000 awards have been presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.

Scouts helps members gain these skills by encouraging them to ask the big questions and listen with wide open minds.

Scouts helps individuals to take a deep breath and speak up, think on their feet, ignore the butterflies and go for it.

With Scouts, young people don’t give up – they get back up and try again, often with the support of the friends they’ve made there.  

Over 200 activities are offered by Scouts around the UK, from canoeing and caving to coding and community projects, made possible by the efforts of over 163,000 adult volunteers.

It is these values of courage, dignity, honour and service which is what the Queen, in her 70 year reign, established and demonstrated the highest levels of.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A man in his 30s is in critical condition after he was hit by two cars following a police stop on the A47

Norfolk Live News

Man hit by cars after A47 police stop in critical condition

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Westwick in the early hours of this morning

Man in 60s dies after crashing into tree in early hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The B1150 North Walsham Road at Westwick, north Norfolk, has been closed after a car crashed into a ditch near Captain's Pond

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed after car crashes into ditch

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Aslef members at Greater Anglia are set to take part in a strike on September 15

Norfolk Live News

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon