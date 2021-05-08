Tributes laid at town's war memorial to mark VE day
- Credit: Ian Burt
Stoic tribute was paid to the fallen of the Second World War to mark the 76th anniversary of VE day.
Despite heavy rain in King’s Lynn, a small group gathered at a distance at the town’s war memorial to remember those who fought and died in the Second World War.
VE Day is the day on which Allied forces formally announced the surrender of Germany, which brought the war to a close in Europe.
This is the second year, since the pandemic began, that ceremonies to commemorate the occasion have been scaled back.
Geoffrey Hipperson, mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, who attended the ceremony in Tower Gardens, said: “It’s one of the most important dates in history.
“Restrictions allowed us to have a short ceremony and pay our respects for the 76th anniversary on behalf of the borough in the company of the Royal British Legion.
“We had a little gathering with the laying wreaths and prayers led by father Adrian Ling.”
