News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Tributes laid at town's war memorial to mark VE day

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:59 PM May 8, 2021   
A service of commemoration in recognition of the 76th anniversary of VE Day, was held at the Tower G

A service of commemoration in recognition of the 76th anniversary of VE Day, was held at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt

Stoic tribute was paid to the fallen of the Second World War to mark the 76th anniversary of VE day. 

Despite heavy rain in King’s Lynn, a small group gathered at a distance at the town’s war memorial to remember those who fought and died in the Second World War. 

A service of commemoration in recognition of the 76th anniversary of VE Day, was held at the Tower G

A service of commemoration in recognition of the 76th anniversary of VE Day, was held at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt

VE Day is the day on which Allied forces formally announced the surrender of Germany, which brought the war to a close in Europe. 

This is the second year, since the pandemic began, that ceremonies to commemorate the occasion have been scaled back.  

Geoffrey Hipperson, mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, who attended the ceremony in Tower Gardens, said: “It’s one of the most important dates in history. 

You may also want to watch:

“Restrictions allowed us to have a short ceremony and pay our respects for the 76th anniversary on behalf of the borough in the company of the Royal British Legion. 

“We had a little gathering with the laying wreaths and prayers led by father Adrian Ling.” 

A service of commemoration in recognition of the 76th anniversary of VE Day, was held at the Tower G

A service of commemoration in recognition of the 76th anniversary of VE Day, was held at the Tower Gardens in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Borough Mayor Geoff Hipperson laid a wreath. Picture: Ian Burt

Borough Mayor Geoff Hipperson laid a wreath. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Bill Kerr laid a wreath, representing The Royal British Legion. Picture: Ian Burt

Bill Kerr laid a wreath, representing The Royal British Legion. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Bill Kerr laid a wreath, representing The Royal British Legion. Picture: Ian Burt

Bill Kerr laid a wreath, representing The Royal British Legion. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The service was led by Rev Canon Fr Adrian Ling. Picture: Ian Burt

The service was led by Rev Canon Fr Adrian Ling. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography


Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
  3. 3 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
  1. 4 Shock for Tories as they lose overall control of council
  2. 5 Man jailed after abducting 14-year-old girl
  3. 6 Woman left with bite wounds following dog attack
  4. 7 Great-grandmother can't dance amid gallbladder operation complications
  5. 8 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
  6. 9 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
  7. 10 Gay and trans people targeted in hate incident at school
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fiona and Guy Boswell Norwich

Widow fighting for wedding refund

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Pets Paradise opens in Fakenham. The shop is a life long dream of the owner Siven Cook who believes

Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
bob collis

'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

Updated

Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus