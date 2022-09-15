News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who died after being hit by train named at inquest 

David Hannant

Published: 11:03 AM September 15, 2022
Nowhere public footpath level crossing near King's Lynn

Nowhere public footpath level crossing near King's Lynn - Credit: Geograph

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was hit by a train near King’s Lynn earlier this month.

Jonathan Seymour died on Tuesday, September 6 after he was struck by a train close to the Nowhere Level Crossing near Lynn. He was 50.

The court heard that Mr Seymour was employed as a shop assistant and was born in Bradford.

He lived in Turbus Road, King’s Lynn.

Mr Seymour received treatment following the incident at the public footpath rail crossing but died at the scene.

His medical cause of death was given as traumatic head injury due to a railway collision.

The inquest adjourned until 10am on March 17, 2023.

West Norfolk News

