King's Lynn Pride parade to become permanent event

The second ever Pride event on Saturday saw about 3,000 people parade through the town before continuing to the Walks to enjoy entertainment.

Everyone was welcome to join in regardless of sexuality or gender, and the Tuesday Market Place was a riot of colour as men, women and children of all ages - and their pets - gathered at the start of the parade.

Organisers now hope the event will now remain a fixture on the calendar with plans to make it even bigger in future years.

Jo Rust, a member of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, said: "All the organisers are committed to ensuring that it becomes an annual event and we will continue to try to improve on it year on year.

"There was an increase in numbers this year. The rain didn't put anyone off and didn't dampen spirits. It was a really positive welcoming inclusive and joyous occasion.

"It is 50 years after the Stonewall riots and while we are still fighting for true equality there will also be a place for a Pride parade in King's Lynn."

