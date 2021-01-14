News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch

Clarissa Place

Published: 9:37 PM January 14, 2021   
A HGV driver had a lucky escape after the HGV they were driving ended up in a ditch. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

A HGV driver had a lucky escape after their lorry left the road and ended up in a ditch.

King's Lynn Police were called to a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B1160 at Wissington.

The HGV, which is estimated to be around 30ft long, ended up in a ditch on Thursday evening and is being recovered.

Officers were called at 5.45pm alongside teams from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT), Norfolk Accidental Rescue Service (NARS), as well as the fire and ambulance service.

On arrival officers reported the driver had no injuries and was safe and well.

The King's Lynn team tweeted: "Please take care on the roads tonight and in the morning.

"There is lots of surface water following the rain and freezing conditions are setting in. This driver had a lucky escape in Wissington this evening."

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service sent three fire engines from King's Lynn, Downham Market, and Littleport to the scene to help make the scene and vehicle safe. Crews left the scene at 6.15pm.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of ice overnight and into Friday, replacing the previous snow and ice warnings.

It said: "Rain, sleet and snow dying out, leaving a risk of icy surfaces and difficult travel conditions."

There may be a chance of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and a possibility of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Norfolk County Council tweeted gritters would be out across the county on Thursday and again in the early morning, except in Norwich and east coast areas.

