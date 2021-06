Published: 9:12 PM June 15, 2021

Proposals include land on either side of the sand line and a new bridge across the railway

A controversial development that was pulled just weeks after it was approved will return after cutting hundreds of proposed homes.

West Norfolk Councils cabinet set out plans for the future of the Parkway development on Tuesday, which will be redrawn following a change in leadership at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council.

Development for 379 homes in Gaywood Parkway, Kings Lynn, was approved in April, despite a petition against it signed by 3,5000 people, including broadcaster Stephen Fry.

Stephen Fry

After Stuart Dark replaced Brian Long as the leader of the council in May, he swiftly withdrew support for the original scheme.

Now the development will see some considerable changes, including cut the number of houses to 260, not building on the eastern site and cutting a bridge across the railway line.

Mr Dark said the purpose of bringing the item before the cabinet was not to look at the financial viability of the site but on their next course of action.

Independent councillor, Sandra Squire, suggested using this as an opportunity to explore turning the eastern site into a wildlife site so that it could be protected for future generations but was told that was beyond the scope of Tuesday’s meeting.

West Norfolk cabinet discussed the plans on Tuesday

Opposition councillors thanked the cabinet for reconsidering their position on the development, including Tom Ryves, who said: “I would like to add to the cacophony of satisfaction that this scheme has been adjusted in the way it has been, especially the speed with which it was done.”

Mr Ryves questioned how much money had been spent on the site so far and what happens with it now but was told "that is not something on this paper” and it would have to be looked at in the future.

The cabinet agreed to a series of measures for progressing the site