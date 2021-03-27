Over 200 objections to 379 homes plan that would see oak trees axed

Published: 9:19 AM March 27, 2021 Updated: 9:56 AM March 27, 2021

Plan for more than 350 new homes in King's Lynn have been recommended for approval - despite more than 200 objections - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for 379 new homes that would see mature oak trees cut down and scrubland bulldozed look set to get the go-ahead.

West Norfolk council wants to build on land between Queen Mary Road and the Hardwick Industrial Estate, in King's Lynn.

The development, which also includes a new bridge from the site across the sand line railway to the Hardwick estate, has been recommended for approval when it is discussed at a special planning meeting next week.

Some 233 comments have been made on the council's planning portal, with 228 against the scheme and four in favour.

A report to councillors says most are on environmental grounds, although there are also fears of increased traffic and demand on GPs, dentists and schools.

King's Lynn Civic Society said: "We object to the proposal to remove mature oak trees and 17 acres of scrub woodland that the Norfolk Wildlife Trust have now confirmed would be appropriate for County Wildlife Site status.

"The proposal is directly contrary to the council's pledge to increase urban tree cover in King’s Lynn or assist in planting one million trees across Norfolk.

"This whole aspect of the plan makes no sense in terms of sustainable housing delivery, informed environmental management or responsible use of public funds."

But the report to councillors says: "The importance of addressing the need for new homes in the Borough is greater than ever in these increasingly challenging times.

"Recent months have shown the value of strong community networks and the need to focus on boosting the well-being of our local communities. Well-designed homes in the right place are key to achieving this.

"The proposed development would provide 57 affordable and 322 market homes alongside substantial areas of green infrastructure (with proposed on and off-site biodiversity enhancements), improvement of existing footpaths and cycleways, a new vehicular bridge, the relocation of a Multi-use games area and an equipped play area."

The report concludes: "The application would deliver good quality, and much needed, new market and affordable housing in a highly sustainable location, as well as significant infrastructure improvements which would confer real benefits for existing and proposed new residents."

Councillors have been recommended to approve it at a special virtual planning meeting on Wednesday, March 31 (9.30am).