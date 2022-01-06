'Made my whole house shake' - What was the loud bang in King's Lynn?

The crane after it had been dismantled using a controlled explosion. - Credit: Sandbach Commercial Dismantlers

A loud bang has been heard in King's Lynn and has left locals wondering what caused it.

Thought to be a sonic boom or something more sinister by locals, the noise has now been confirmed as a controlled explosion.

The bang was heard yesterday, January 5, just before 2pm, on the site of Goldstar, a metal traders based in Alexandra Dock.

Goldstar was having a crane demolished by Sandbach Commercial Dismantlers.

Liam Simpson, a weighbridge operator at Goldstar, said: "Everything was as planned.

"It was controlled. The proper people have been and done it. It was all above board."

The crane before it had been dismantled using a controlled explosion. - Credit: Sandbach Commercial Dismantlers

After the demolition, people took to Facebook to ask if anyone knew what the noise was.

One North Lynn resident said: "I thought it was a lorry's back doors slamming or something. It made my whole house shake."

Another said: "I was driving when I heard it, I had to pull over, I thought one of my tyres had burst."

Others believed the bang to have been a sonic boom made by jets flying overhead.