'Made my whole house shake' - What was the loud bang in King's Lynn?
- Credit: Sandbach Commercial Dismantlers
A loud bang has been heard in King's Lynn and has left locals wondering what caused it.
Thought to be a sonic boom or something more sinister by locals, the noise has now been confirmed as a controlled explosion.
The bang was heard yesterday, January 5, just before 2pm, on the site of Goldstar, a metal traders based in Alexandra Dock.
Goldstar was having a crane demolished by Sandbach Commercial Dismantlers.
Liam Simpson, a weighbridge operator at Goldstar, said: "Everything was as planned.
"It was controlled. The proper people have been and done it. It was all above board."
After the demolition, people took to Facebook to ask if anyone knew what the noise was.
One North Lynn resident said: "I thought it was a lorry's back doors slamming or something. It made my whole house shake."
Another said: "I was driving when I heard it, I had to pull over, I thought one of my tyres had burst."
Others believed the bang to have been a sonic boom made by jets flying overhead.