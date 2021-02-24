Exhibition will feature town's historic seed merchants
- Credit: Norfolk Museums Service
They kept Norfolk growing from their town centre HQ long before the out of town garden centres came along.
Now a once familiar seed merchant is set to be commemorated with a special exhibition.
R&A Taylor operated for generations on King's Lynn's Norfolk Street for generations.
Its listed premises, near the junction of the High Street, is now home to a branch of the Entertainer toy chain.
Some of Taylor's seeds and other items were passed to Lynn Museum after the business closed in 1982.
A report to Thursday's full meeting of West Norfolk Council, by cabinet member for heritage Elizabeth Nockolds, says: "The staff of Lynn Museum are working towards a new exhibition in readiness for the ease of the Covid restrictions.
"The theme is Gardens in Kings Lynn area which will include a history of gardens and gardening in the town.
"The Museum service holds collections from a local firm, Taylors seed merchants. Amongst the displays it will also show the benefits of gardening for physical and mental wellbeing."