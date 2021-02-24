Exhibition will feature town's historic seed merchants

Published: 10:25 AM February 24, 2021

They kept Norfolk growing from their town centre HQ long before the out of town garden centres came along.

Now a once familiar seed merchant is set to be commemorated with a special exhibition.

From left Bob, Robert and Jim Taylor, pictured in the Norfolk Street shop in 1980 - Credit: Archant

R&A Taylor operated for generations on King's Lynn's Norfolk Street for generations.

Its listed premises, near the junction of the High Street, is now home to a branch of the Entertainer toy chain.

The former Taylors shop is now a branch of toy chain The Entertainer - Credit: Google

Some of Taylor's seeds and other items were passed to Lynn Museum after the business closed in 1982.

A report to Thursday's full meeting of West Norfolk Council, by cabinet member for heritage Elizabeth Nockolds, says: "The staff of Lynn Museum are working towards a new exhibition in readiness for the ease of the Covid restrictions.

The selection on display at Taylors seed shop in 1980 - Credit: Archant

"The theme is Gardens in Kings Lynn area which will include a history of gardens and gardening in the town.

"The Museum service holds collections from a local firm, Taylors seed merchants. Amongst the displays it will also show the benefits of gardening for physical and mental wellbeing."







