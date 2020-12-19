Youngsters’ board game being distributed to thousands across Norfolk

Published: 11:25 AM December 19, 2020

Members of the Time Turners group playing the game in real life for the first time. - Credit: Norfolk Museum Service

A board game created by a group of imaginative young people is now being sent out to 1,800 homes around Norfolk.

The ‘Time Turners’ group have worked with curators over the past few months developing the brilliant ‘A Trail of Trials’ Ancient Egypt-themed game inspired by the Egyptian collections at Lynn Museum.

The Trail of Trials board game developed by young people in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Museum Service

The game is now being distributed to some of the county’s most vulnerable families as part of a package of art materials and activities designed to keep young people creative over Christmas.

The ‘Make it Merry’ initiative is aimed at supporting young people’s well-being after a difficult year and during a Christmas period which many may find particularly challenging in the current circumstances.

The Time Turners are a group of young people aged 14-25 who in normal times meet regularly at the Stories of Lynn as part of the county-wide Kick the Dust project funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund and managed by Norfolk Museums Service to deepen young people’s engagement in heritage.

You may also want to watch:

As the first national lockdown began the group were looking for a project to help keep them going and wanted to develop something on the theme of Ancient Egyptians, a topic which had particularly fired their imaginations.

One of the Trail of Trials game cards inspired by the Egyptian collections at Lynn Museum. - Credit: Norfolk Museum Service

Rachael Williams, Kick the Dust project worker for Stories of Lynn, said: “We are thrilled that this project has come to fruition. The four Time Turners involved have worked incredibly hard to deliver this game, rising to the challenges of Zoom working during lockdown, to produce a highly professional-looking game which is fun to play as well as being informative.

“It’s heart-warming to think that children across the county will be receiving the game as a special treat this Christmas, knowing that other young people have created it with them in mind.”

The young team worked on every aspect of the game’s design, from the original concept right through to the visuals and its manufacture and were also responsible for the project budget.

Playing the Trail of Trials. The game is being distributed to 1,800 young people across Norfolk this Christmas. - Credit: Norfolk Museum Service

It features an exciting journey to ‘Duat’ (the Ancient Egyptian Afterlife) with fortunes and curses to help or hinder each player’s journey along the way.

One of the Time Turners, Sam, said: “Although restrictions had to be put in place it did not stop us from having online interactive meetings and creating our own project. We compiled, crafted, researched and edited to put this project together and it looks amazing!”