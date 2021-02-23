Light display pays tribute to cancelled King's Lynn Mart
- Credit: Ian Ward
A dazzling tribute marked the bright lights of Lynn Mart - even though the fair has been cancelled.
The 800-year-old spectacle was due to pitch up on the Tuesday Market Place ready for its traditional Valentine's Day opening.
But organisers were forced to cancel the event due to the pandemic. Arts and entertainment company Jak Ropa laid on a light display as a tribute.
"Lights, sound, effects for a virtual display to ensure the showmen and the industry of entertainment are not forgotten was our aim," the firm said.
"Spreading the cheer on a virtual platform and Lighting the buildings that are normally lit by this event was our aim.
"Thanks to The Duke's Head Hotel for sponsoring this event and Drone People and Ian Ward for capturing this event.
"With over 30,000 views and counting on social. Media this has been a big hit for not only the local community but has reached the Showmen across the UK and Europe who have responded positively to our tribute."
