Light display pays tribute to cancelled King's Lynn Mart

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:21 PM February 23, 2021   
Jak Ropa light show lynn mart

The Dukes Head Hotel in King's Lynn is lit up in a tribute to Lynn Mart, which has been cancelled this year because of coronavirus - Credit: Ian Ward

A dazzling tribute marked the bright lights of Lynn Mart - even though the fair has been cancelled.

The 800-year-old spectacle was due to pitch up on the Tuesday Market Place ready for its traditional Valentine's Day opening.

Lynn Mart light show

The Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn would normally be filled with fairground rides and sideshows for the last two weeks of February - Credit: Ian Ward

But organisers were forced to cancel the event due to the pandemic. Arts and entertainment company Jak Ropa laid on a light display as a tribute.

"Lights, sound, effects for a virtual display to ensure the showmen and the industry of entertainment are not forgotten was our aim," the firm said.

"Spreading the cheer on a virtual platform and Lighting the buildings that are normally lit by this event was our aim.

Lynn Mart light show

Dazzling displays lit up the Tuesday Market Place in a tribute to Lynn Mart - Credit: Ian Ward

"Thanks to The Duke's Head Hotel for sponsoring this event and Drone People and Ian Ward for capturing this event.

"With over 30,000 views and counting on social. Media this has been a big hit for not only the local community but has reached the Showmen across the UK and Europe who have responded positively to our tribute."

Jak Ropa Lynn Mart

Projections onto buildings recreated the bright lights of Lynn Mart - Credit: Ian Ward


