Incredible drone image shows dazzling King’s Lynn Mart from the skies

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 February 2019

The King’s Lynn Mart at Night as seen from above. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

The King’s Lynn Mart at Night as seen from above. Picture: Matthew Usher Photography

Matthew Usher Photography

A stunning drone image shows a different side to the historic King’s Lynn Mart at night.

Captured by photographer Matthew Usher on Friday night, the image taken from 120 metres high shows the 815th Mart bursting with colour.

The dazzling display of the Mart at night makes for some breathtaking views, with the Tuesday Market Place glowing in the darkness from the bright lights of the waltzers, dodgems and carousel.

The fair has been in town since February 14 and will remain until Saturday, February 24 before it moves on to nearby Wisbech.

The ancient fair marks the traditional start of the travelling year for the families who operate attractions.

This year’s Mart brings three new rides called the Tornado, Over the Falls and the Fighter,

Kids day falls on Monday, February 18, where all rides are £1 with the exception of dodgems at £2.

