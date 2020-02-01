King's Lynn Mart 2020 will soon be in town

The King's Lynn Mart at night Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

King's Lynn Mart is just around the corner.

The Tuesday Market Place will be filled with fairground rides of all shapes and sizes for two weeks.

This year's event runs from Friday, February 14 - Saturday, February 22.

The market place will be closed for parking from Monday, February 10, when ride owners will begin arriving.

The Mart has been pitching up in the centre of King's Lynn for more than 800 years.

It was granted a Royal charter by King Henry VIII in 1537.

The fair marks the start of the travelling season for fairground families, many of whom have been working at the Mart for generations.

When it finishes in Lynn, the Mart traditionally moves a few miles up the road to Wisbech.

Locals have a saying - Mart weather - for the February cold snap which often sees rides being set up in the snow.