King’s Lynn Mart returns

05 February, 2019 - 12:30
A spectacular view of the Mart in King's Lynn at dusk. Picture: Ian Burt

A centuries-old fair is set to fill a market square.

King’s Lynn Mart returns to the town next week, ready for its traditional Valentine’s Day opening.

Fairground families will start setting up their rides in the Tuesday Market place on Tuesday morning. The car park will be closed from 11.30pm on Monday, February 11.

Thousands are expected to visit the Mart, which will be in town until Saturday, February 23.

From there, the fair heads off to Wisbech as it begins its annual travels around the country.

