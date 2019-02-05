King’s Lynn Mart returns

A spectacular view of the Mart in King's Lynn at dusk. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A centuries-old fair is set to fill a market square.

The Mart traditionally opens in King's Lynn on Valentine's Day. Picture: Ian Burt The Mart traditionally opens in King's Lynn on Valentine's Day. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Mart returns to the town next week, ready for its traditional Valentine’s Day opening.

Fairground families will start setting up their rides in the Tuesday Market place on Tuesday morning. The car park will be closed from 11.30pm on Monday, February 11.

Thousands are expected to visit the Mart, which will be in town until Saturday, February 23.

The historic Tuesday Market Place is filled with rides Picture: John Fielding The historic Tuesday Market Place is filled with rides Picture: John Fielding

From there, the fair heads off to Wisbech as it begins its annual travels around the country.