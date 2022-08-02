Police searching for missing Norfolk man

35-year-old man Tolulope Oladosu has been reported missing and was last seen at his home in King's Lynn - Credit: Supplied

Concern has been raised after a 35-year-old man from King's Lynn was been reported missing.

Tolulope Oladosu was last seen at his home address in Gayton Road, at approximately 11.30pm last night (Monday, August 1).

He was reported missing at 9.48am this morning.

Tolulope is described as black, approximately 5ft 4 and of slim build with black hair. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a dark polo shirt with white collar and black shoes.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Tolulope or knows of his current whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 103 of today’s date.



