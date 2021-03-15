News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fresh air bid to protect court users from Covid

Chris Bishop

Published: 8:41 AM March 15, 2021   
King's Lynn magistrates court/crown court Picture: Chris Bishop

Officials have applied to install a new ventilation system at the courts in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

A new ventilation system is set to be installed in law courts to protect staff and visitors from Covid.

Officials have applied for planning permission to install the system at the magistrates' and crown courts at King's Lynn.  

A planning statement says: "The purpose of the scheme is to make the court more Covid-19 safe for both the public and court staff by introducing five air changes per hour to the building ventilation system, and has been commissioned by the Department of Justice."

Parts of the court building, which runs along College Lane to the River Ouse, date back to the 14th Century. The Grade II listed building was extended in 1982. 

The planning statement says the work will consist mainly of replacing existing ventilation, heating and cooling equipment, which currently delivers three air changes per hour.

It adds it will not affect historic elements of the building.


