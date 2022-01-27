News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk magician named among UK's best wedding entertainers

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:57 AM January 27, 2022
Josh Maddocks from King's Lynn who has been named among the UK's best wedding entertainers.

Josh Maddocks from King's Lynn who has been named among the UK's best wedding entertainers. - Credit: Hitched

A magician from Norfolk has been named as one of the UK's best wedding entertainers at an awards ceremony.

Josh Maddocks from King's Lynn was awarded 'Best Wedding Entertainment' at the Hitched Wedding Awards 2022.

Mr Maddocks said he was "shocked" after winning the award which was voted for by couples who have used the wedding planning website.

He said: "To me, winning an award has been incredible as I feel I have worked so hard to find my place in the wedding industry.

"With so many options of entertainment to choose from, not just magicians but all kinds of acts, and out of everyone in our region I have found out I was the winner.

"I'm still quite shocked and I'm so thankful to all of the brides and grooms for recommending me, I really wasn't expecting it."

More than 16,000 venues, suppliers and entertainers participated in this year’s awards.

King's Lynn News

