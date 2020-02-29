Search

Advanced search

Meet Alfie, the eight-year-old "leapling" who's only had two birthdays

29 February, 2020 - 06:29
Alfie Nicol is eight but is celebrating just his second birthday because he was born on February 29 on a leap year Picture: Chris Bishop

Alfie Nicol is eight but is celebrating just his second birthday because he was born on February 29 on a leap year Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

If you think he looks a little big to be celebrating his second birthday today, you might have a point.

For Alfie Nicol, from Reffley in King's Lynn, was born a "leapling", arriving on February 29, 2012.

"He was due on February 15 and I always said I'd have him early so it didn't even cross my mind it was a leap year," said Alfie's mother Sophie Nicol, 35.

"Even when I went in to be induced on February 28, it didn't even dawn on me. It was only a couple of days after he was born that I realised."

There are reckoned to be less than 5m leaplings in the whole world, with the odds around one in 1,461 for a baby to be born on February 29.

The date is also traditionally the one day where women can propose to their partners.

But being a leapling does have its disadvantages. Ms Nicol said: "The head at the infant school said he was the only child to go through the entire school without having a birthday."

Alfie plans to celebrate his second (or eighth...) birthday with not one but two parties with family and friends on Saturday.

"The next time his birthday falls on a Saturday is 2048, said Alfie's gran Sue Nicol. "He'll be 36 but that'll be his ninth, I'll be 89."

Alfie, who hopes to one day become a police officer, enjoys golf, cricket and swimming - along with the inevitable computer games.

He said he would be putting any birthday money towards the Lamborghini he is already saving up for.

Leap years happen every four years. They are added to the calendar because with 365 days it is out of synch with the Earth's orbit around the Sun of 365.25 days.

If an extra day was not added every four years, the seasons would drift out of synch.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Car fire enters second hours as five crews on scene

A car caught fire in a garage in Ovington near Thetford. Picture: Googlemaps

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Poorly Pumpkin’s plight sees more than £1,000 raised in 90 minutes to help him get back on his paws

Pumpkin the cat has been taken ill prompting fans and well-wishers to donate more than £1,000 in less than two hours. Picture: Jo Harding

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s vital 1-0 Premier League win against Leicester City

Emi Buendia was back in the starting line up for Norwich City against Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Premier League win against Leicester City

Max Aarons savours Norwich City's winner against Leicester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Football fans warned of delays after A47 accident

A Vauxhall Corsa hit the central reservation when travelling east on the A47. Picture: Google

‘It was a surreal feeling’ - Lewis thrilled to score first league goal for City

Staying up?! Norwich City match-winner Jamal Lewis celebrates victory over Leicester at full-time at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The dream goes on as Walsh makes it 13 out of 13

Michael Walsh has now won all 13 of his fights Picture: Mark Hewlett

Man stole Christmas presents from back of car

Adin Sieley, 22, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 26, where he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years. Picture: Norfolk police
Drive 24