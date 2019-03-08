Search

'We'll be the cheapest pub in town,' pledges new landlord

PUBLISHED: 13:35 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 31 October 2019

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

A town centre pub will go back to its roots at the hub of its community.

Gary Haime is the third landlord to run the Lattice House in King's Lynn in less than two years.

As the pub on Chapel Street re-opened this lunchtime, he promised the cheapest pints in town, along with a venue which served up what its customers wanted.

"I made a promise we'd be cheaper than Wetherspoons and we are," he said. "You can't get a pint of Fosters for £1.95 anywhere around here unless you go back to the 1980s." Mr Haime, from Gorefield, already operates five different venues in nearby Wisbech, including a night club, an American-style sports bar and a wine bar.

While food will soon follow at the Lattice, he said it would primarily be a drinkers' pub.

"It's always been a beautiful pub but I think people got it wrong," he said. "It was never going to be a high-end restaurant. It's got to be a drinkers' pub, it's always been a drinkers' pub.

"At the end of the day I may be the guv'nor but it's the community's pub, not mine. I'm just the custodian." Mr Haime, who also runs insurance and finance businesses, said he would temper drinks and food on offer according to customers' wishes.

"I'm a bit of a food snob, so the food will be top quality," he said. "But I'm not going to put oysters on. If I want oysters I'll go to London or Cambridge."

He said he was considering a carvery, but added: "I'm not a great fan of carvery but we may do a take on carvery like a table service version."

The Lattice re-opened under its original name in April, after a previous spell as an upmarket gastro pub called Bishops of Lynn.

But it closed again in July and the curtains have been drawn until today.

The timber-framed property has historic significance as a 15th Century building which used to be a row of shops and houses before becoming a pub in around 1714.

