Hotel offers to become vaccination station to speed up jab roll-out

Published: 1:55 PM December 31, 2020

A hotel is offering to become a coronavirus vaccination station to help roll out the jab as quickly as possible.

Bank House, on King's Lynn's waterfront, is unable to trade because of Tier 4 restrictions.

But owner Michael Baldwin says it is Covid-secure, perfectly located, and ready to help in this final fight against the virus.

In an open letter the business pledges: "We stand ready to do our bit."

It goes on: "We at Bank House have now had to close for the third time this year due to the pandemic. During the course of 2020 we have had to operate in a very different manner, from serving takeaway, introducing social distancing, offering free rooms to key workers, and now having to close our doors once more.

"Whilst we stand empty, we would like to offer our hotel as a Covid-19 vaccination station should the need arise for more locations. We are a town centre location with easy parking and pedestrian access and have also spent the last few months ensuring we are Covid-secure.

"We have staff who are trained first aiders, fridge space a-plenty, many separate rooms and everything needed in order to speed up the vaccination process for the people in our community.





"I am sure we are not alone in having suitable spaces available and would hope that other businesses could offer up their space and that it would be accepted by the decision makers. The speed at which we can roll out vaccines is the speed at which we can return to normality and start our lives anew."





Mr Baldwin said: "“This has been a truly awful year for everybody, but we must all be ready to do our bit, as we have here at Bank House throughout 2020.





"As we sit in Tier 4 and have to be closed, if our hotel can be put to use for our community then that can only be a good thing. We hope we can relieve some of the burden of our local surgeries and hospitals and enable more people to get vaccinated quicker, thus enabling everyone to get back to normal sooner as well as hopefully saving lives."





His offer comes as the founder of the Aberdeen-based Brewdog chain of craft beer bars offered his pubs for use as vaccination stations to health secretary Matt Hancock and Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon on social media.





Ms Sturgeon replied: "Thank you. I'll pass this on to our vaccination team."