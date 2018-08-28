Search

West Norfolk high Street suffers blow as another shop closes its doors for good

PUBLISHED: 16:11 15 January 2019

Card Market on Lynn High Street in next in line to close down. Photo: Emily Prince

Card Market on Lynn High Street in next in line to close down. Photo: Emily Prince

Archant

King’s Lynn High Street has been delivered a further blow, as yet another store is closing down.

Signs in the window show Card Market will close on February 19. Photo: Emily PrinceSigns in the window show Card Market will close on February 19. Photo: Emily Prince

Card Market, a sister shop to WHSmith, put signs up in its windows on Wednesday stating it would close on February 19.

The shop is throwing a half price sale on everything in store, excluding their Valentines gifts and cards. The sign also thanked customers.

It is not yet known if any of the employees will be relocated or offered alternative employment in a WHSmith store.

Card Market is the latest to shut up shop in the town centre and first of the year ,following the closure of Next and Blue Inc at the latter part of last year.

A spokesperson for WHSmith said: “We can confirm that the Cardmarket store in King’s Lynn will be closing when the lease expires.”

