All you need to know about King’s Lynn Hanse Festival 2019

02 January, 2019 - 09:39
Fireworks above King's Lynn as part of the Hanse Festival 2017. Picture: Matthew Usher

Archant

Vintage vessels will sail on the river, while there will be parades, bands, food and craft markets ashore.

The Hanse Festival returns to King’s Lynn on Sunday, May 12, bringing a celebration of the town’s medieval trading links.

The annual Hanse Festival celebrates King’s Lynn’s maritime history, its role in North Sea trade over the centuries as a key member of the Hanseatic League past and present, and the multifaceted and multinational make-up of the town today.

There will also be children’s activities, street entertainers, sustainable beer under sail deliveries and the grand finale of a two day Regatta on the Ouse.

West Norfolk Mayor Nick Daubney said: “The Hanse Festival celebrates everything we have to be proud of about our town, its history, people, cultural events, international links, stunning architecture and bright future. I’m sure it will be a great success.”

The Hanseatic League was an alliance which began in the late 1100s in Germany and grew to dominate Baltic and North Sea trade for three centuries.

It brought prosperity to Lynn, as it became the league’s main UK port.

Merchants thronged the Great Ouse waterfront. The built the Hanse House, warehouses and fine residences along the busy river.

Hanse 2019 is a celebration for everyone in and around King’s Lynn to participate in.

Schools, clubs and organisations, and businesses are invited to join in the parade, take a stall at the market and participate in the events and activities on offer during the day, to learn more about the town’s history, and bring communities together.

The Hanse Festival relies heavily on local businesses and individuals to offer their services and provide sponsorship to ensure the day does justice to the town’s status as a member of the Hanseatic League for over 700 years.

Schools, businesses, group leaders or anyone else who would like to join in on any part of the day, or anyone able to help with funds or other support should go to www.steelemedia.co.uk/hanse.

