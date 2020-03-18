What do you think King’s Lynn needs..?

Lynn is one of 100 communities bidding for a share of the government's £3.6bn Towns Fund.

Lynn is one of 100 communities bidding for a share of the government’s £3.6bn Towns Fund.

A formal bid is being drawn up by a newly-formed steering group.

The government says it wants local people to have their say and a website has been launched where people can post suggestions.

“The bus station is currently run down and attracts anti social behaviour,” one resident has replied. “It’s a poor first impression to visitors and unpleasant to use for locals. A nicer walk from there to the train station would also help.”

Darcy Hillard posted: “Anti social behaviour will always be prevalent in the bus station due to the lack of things to do for teenagers. However a nicer walk between the two links could make for a much more pleasant experience.”

Alex White added: “There may be poor behaviour at the bus station but as soon as something new comes in they will just trash it again it doesn’t matter what it looks like it’s how the local police or street rangers deal with it and by the looks of things nothing’s changed it’s just got worse.”

An outdoor swimming pool and new leisure centre have also been suggested to improve the town. An indoor shopping mall has also been suggested.

David Bodsworth posted: “It has always been a tradition in King’s Lynn for people to come into the town from all of the surrounding villages on Tuesdays, the draw to the town was its market place, habits are hard to break and shoppers still come to the town even now when the market stalls have gone if there was a place to reinstate a market again it would be very beneficial to all businesses in King’s Lynn.

“We need an undercover market space with some free car parking on Tuesdays and hopefully this would bring businesses back to fill the empty shop premises all over the town.”