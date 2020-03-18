Search

Advanced search

What do you think King’s Lynn needs..?

PUBLISHED: 11:24 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 18 March 2020

Improving King's Lynn bus station is among the suggestions Picture: Ian Burt

Improving King's Lynn bus station is among the suggestions Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Improving King’s Lynn’s bus station and an indoor shopping centre have been suggested to make the town better.

Lynn is one of 100 communities bidding for a share of the government’s £3.6bn Towns Fund.

A formal bid is being drawn up by a newly-formed steering group.

The government says it wants local people to have their say and a website has been launched where people can post suggestions.

You may also want to watch:

“The bus station is currently run down and attracts anti social behaviour,” one resident has replied. “It’s a poor first impression to visitors and unpleasant to use for locals. A nicer walk from there to the train station would also help.”

Darcy Hillard posted: “Anti social behaviour will always be prevalent in the bus station due to the lack of things to do for teenagers. However a nicer walk between the two links could make for a much more pleasant experience.”

Alex White added: “There may be poor behaviour at the bus station but as soon as something new comes in they will just trash it again it doesn’t matter what it looks like it’s how the local police or street rangers deal with it and by the looks of things nothing’s changed it’s just got worse.”

An outdoor swimming pool and new leisure centre have also been suggested to improve the town. An indoor shopping mall has also been suggested.

David Bodsworth posted: “It has always been a tradition in King’s Lynn for people to come into the town from all of the surrounding villages on Tuesdays, the draw to the town was its market place, habits are hard to break and shoppers still come to the town even now when the market stalls have gone if there was a place to reinstate a market again it would be very beneficial to all businesses in King’s Lynn.

“We need an undercover market space with some free car parking on Tuesdays and hopefully this would bring businesses back to fill the empty shop premises all over the town.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

‘We will remain open’ - Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

The bar at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap in Norwich. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Man in court after policewoman suffered fractured eye socket in attack

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We can no longer ask you to come’: Owners of Farmyard restaurant’s sad closure over coronavirus

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, at the Farmyard restaurant. Pic: Archant
Drive 24