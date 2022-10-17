X-rated tip from Norfolk golf club being 'blown up out of all proportion'

A coastal golf club is planning a fundraising day in support of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Photo: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's not the normal topic of conversation in the 19th Hole beside the immaculately-kept greens.

But amid the usual news of holes in one, club dinners and debate about the sport's notoriously complex rules, a saucy joke has been slipped into a golf club newsletter.

It offers an X-rated sexually-suggestive take on what to do in the event of a missed putt, amid a number of hints for those of advancing years having a few swings on the fairway.

One member of the £1,000 a year King's Lynn Golf Club at Castle Rising, near Lynn, said: "It's utterly disgusting and the excuse is 'It's a bit of light-hearted relief' and 'how people interpret comments is down to the individual'.

"This newsletter was sent to all members, including juniors."

Sharon Winterbottom, the club's ladies' captain, said: "It's all being blown up out of all proportion, it's someone being malicious."

Hints for the over-65s include: "There is no penalty for a ball in a water hazard, as golf balls should float. Senior players should not be penalized for any shortcomings of the manufacturers."

Another advises:"A ball hitting a tree shall be deemed not to have hit the tree.This is simply bad luck and luck has no place in a scientific game."

The piece concludes: "Golf is above all a sport of integrity."

Norfolk Ladies County Golf Association, which was formed in 1912 to look after the interests of women and girls in the sport, said it had not been made aware of the bawdier item.

Its president Carol Delf said: "It's an internal club newsletter which hasn't been brought to the attention of the county. It's an internal club matter."

Its welfare officer Karen Woodrow added: "It's not something I've been made aware of."

Elsewhere, the newsletter highlights the forthcoming club dinner on November 29.

It says the club is moving on from separate men and ladies' meals "to demonstrate better integration within the club".







