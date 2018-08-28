Stuck when it comes to wrapping that perfect present? Then check out our six top tips
PUBLISHED: 11:12 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:04 22 December 2018
Madeline Bush
We are told not to judge a book by its cover, yet the wrapping of a Christmas present sometimes seems just as important as the gift inside.
With Brits spending more than £108m on Christmas wrapping paper each year, the perfect wrapped present is at the top of the Christmas list.
For more than 20 years David Auker, part owner of David Auker Jewellery on Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn, has offered in store free gift wrapping.
Not surprisingly, this is his busiest time of year. Check out his top tips on wrapping the perfect gift this festive season.
Step one
Pick your wrapping paper.
Step two
Cut paper to size, trying to avoid too much waste.
Step three
Fold the edges carefully for a neat fold.
Step four
Use sticky tape to seal paper in place.
Quick tip
Have a sticky tape dispenser nearby for quick access.
Step five
Add a bow for a seasonal touch.
Step six
To ensure no damage and for that extra flourish, pop it in a gift bag.