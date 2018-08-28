Search

Advanced search

Stuck when it comes to wrapping that perfect present? Then check out our six top tips

PUBLISHED: 11:12 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:04 22 December 2018

David Auker, owner of David Auker Jewllers shows how to wrap the perfect present. Photo: Madeline Bush

David Auker, owner of David Auker Jewllers shows how to wrap the perfect present. Photo: Madeline Bush

Madeline Bush

We are told not to judge a book by its cover, yet the wrapping of a Christmas present sometimes seems just as important as the gift inside.

With Brits spending more than £108m on Christmas wrapping paper each year, the perfect wrapped present is at the top of the Christmas list.

For more than 20 years David Auker, part owner of David Auker Jewellery on Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn, has offered in store free gift wrapping.

Not surprisingly, this is his busiest time of year. Check out his top tips on wrapping the perfect gift this festive season.

Step one

David Auker Jewellery on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn.David Auker Jewellery on Norfolk Street in King's Lynn.

Pick your wrapping paper.

Step two

Cut paper to size, trying to avoid too much waste.

Step three

Fold the edges carefully for a neat fold.

Step four

Use sticky tape to seal paper in place.

Quick tip

Have a sticky tape dispenser nearby for quick access.

Step five

Add a bow for a seasonal touch.

Step six

To ensure no damage and for that extra flourish, pop it in a gift bag.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

MATCHDAY LIVE: Blackburn v Norwich City – Canaries aim for positive Rovers return

Norwich City complete their first half of the season at Blackburn Rovers - hoping to maintain their impressive away form.

Christmas in a caravan: £85,000 building project on artist’s dream cottage turns to nightmare

She has an electric heater in the caravan but temperatures have dropped inside to 3 degrees C. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Dear old Sandringham

Sandringham House, which has been the monarch's country retreat since 1862. Picture: Ian Burt

‘We hope it will pave the way to reinvigorating our industry:’ Funding boost for fishing industry

Fisheries minister George Eustice attends a conference on relaunching the fishing industry in Lowestoft earlier this year, with June Mummery and Paul Lines among the guest speakers. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists