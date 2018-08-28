Stuck when it comes to wrapping that perfect present? Then check out our six top tips

David Auker, owner of David Auker Jewllers shows how to wrap the perfect present. Photo: Madeline Bush Madeline Bush

We are told not to judge a book by its cover, yet the wrapping of a Christmas present sometimes seems just as important as the gift inside.

With Brits spending more than £108m on Christmas wrapping paper each year, the perfect wrapped present is at the top of the Christmas list.

For more than 20 years David Auker, part owner of David Auker Jewellery on Norfolk Street, King’s Lynn, has offered in store free gift wrapping.

Not surprisingly, this is his busiest time of year. Check out his top tips on wrapping the perfect gift this festive season.

Step one

Pick your wrapping paper.

Step two

Cut paper to size, trying to avoid too much waste.

Step three

Fold the edges carefully for a neat fold.

Step four

Use sticky tape to seal paper in place.

Quick tip

Have a sticky tape dispenser nearby for quick access.

Step five

Add a bow for a seasonal touch.

Step six

To ensure no damage and for that extra flourish, pop it in a gift bag.