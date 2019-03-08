Foodbank inundated with more than 100 crates of baked beans

Search

PUBLISHED: 09:55 27 March 2019

King's Lynn Foodbank, which has asked supporters to put baked bean donations on hold Picture: Matthew Usher.

A foodbank has appealed for well-wishers to stop donating baked beans - because they have more than 100 crates of them.

The cheap and cheerful store cupboard staple is among the items shoppers regularly donate to the King’s Lynn Foodbank.

But despite rising numbers using its services, supply of beans has been exceeding demand.

Today the voluntary group took to social media to ask supporters to put bean donations on hold.

“Baked beans are wonderfully versatile,” it said on Facebook. “However, we’ve got over 120 crates of them at the moment.

“Please spread the word - we really don’t need any more baked beans.”

Other donations are still needed by the group, which gave out 4,410 food parcels last year.

It says urgently needed items include squash and long-life juice, tinned rice pudding, UHT milk, tinned fish, tinned meat and jars of coffee.

