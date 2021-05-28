King's Lynn residents tell of mice and rats as fly-tipping fills alleys

Published: 7:59 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 8:20 AM May 28, 2021

The fly-tipping which has been building up in alleyways in the North End of King's Lynn - Credit: John Filowiat

Fly-tipping in residential alleyways has been described as "a blight on the local community" by a borough council leader.

Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk council, has agreed to meet with local ward councillor Ben Jones to inspect the situation at the North End of King's Lynn.

The waste has been dumped on private land, which the council has described as "complicating matters".

Residents have reported the council being unable to collect the waste, but they have received warning letters in the post.

Burkitt Street and Creswell Street, just off Loke Road, are among the streets affected by the fly-tipping.

Mr Dark said he would see if anything could be done to resolve the situation before resorting to prosecution.

Stuart Dark, the new leader of West Norfolk council - Credit: Matthew Usher

He added: "There are ongoing issues with people fly-tipping or dumping waste in these alleyways, and the council has worked extensively to try to ensure that both householders and landlords understand their responsibilities when it comes to waste disposal.

"We have also let them know what their options are in terms of using registered waste carriers, the council’s bulky waste service or taking items to Norfolk County Council’s household waste recycling centres for disposal. The alleyways are private land which does complicate matters."

A social media post by one King's Lynn resident described the fly-tipping as a "health hazard" with those using mobility scooters struggling to pass in the congested alleyway.

Resident Jordan Michael said: "My nan lives at the back of there. She can't even get out her back gate because of all this mess."

Others have complained about mice and rats scurrying down the alleyways as a result of the waste.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on the local community and we take it very seriously," Mr Dark continued.

"We want to work with residents, landlords and landowners to find a proactive and positive way to keep the area clean and tidy for everyone to be able to use safely.”

Mr Jones and fellow Labour councillor Francis Bone, who both live in the area, have personally arranged litter-picks.

The councillor had to personally move 50 bags of rubbish into the street from the alleyway for collection last summer.