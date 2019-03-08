Firefighters rescue crow trapped on TV aerial

Firefighters from King's Lynn had to use an aerial platform to free a crow that had become entangled in a TV aerial in South Wotton. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Firefighters using an aerial platform made for a dramatic scene in a quiet residential Norfolk street but rather than tackling a blaze they were freeing a trapped bird.

A fire crew from King’s Lynn were called to South Wooton at shortly before 1.30pm today (April 13) after reports that a crow that become entangled in a TV aerial.

The aerial platform was used to lift firefighters to the top of the roof at the house in Russett Close to reach the unfortunate bird.

It took almost an hour to free the crow and hand it over the RSPCA.

Earlier this year Norfolk Fire Service revealed its crews had been called to rescue more than 100 animals in 2018, including a dog stuck in a river, a roe deer that had fallen down a well and a buzzard trapped by the leg atop a 20ft pole.