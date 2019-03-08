Search

Advanced search

Owners' terror as dog swept down river after jumping in chasing a duck

PUBLISHED: 16:44 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 05 October 2019

River the yellow labrador got swept away in the River Great Ouse, at Onger hill, near Kings Lynn, after she jumped in chasing a duck. Photo: Michael Potter

River the yellow labrador got swept away in the River Great Ouse, at Onger hill, near Kings Lynn, after she jumped in chasing a duck. Photo: Michael Potter

Michael Potter

Owners of a dog have told of their terror after seeing their pet swept down river after it jumped in chasing a duck.

River the yellow labrador got swept away in the River Great Ouse, at Onger hill, near Kings Lynn, after she jumped in chasing a duck. Photo: Michael PotterRiver the yellow labrador got swept away in the River Great Ouse, at Onger hill, near Kings Lynn, after she jumped in chasing a duck. Photo: Michael Potter

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Terrington St Clement, King's Lynn, at around 10am this morning, to rescue a dog from the Great Ouse.

A golden labrador called River, owned by Michael Potter, 39, from Outwell, a village between Wisbech and Downham Market, was swept away down river after jumping in after a duck.

Mr Potter is a wildfowler and often visits Ongar Hill with his dog River to shoot ducks which she then retrieves.

No stranger to the water, River jumped in to fetch the duck Mr Potter had just shot down, but on this occasion her owners said she just kept swimming, and was quickly swept away by the current out of his sight.

Not knowing what to do, Mr Potter called 101, and was directed to King's Lynn's fire and rescue crew who launched their swift-water rescue team and surface rescue boat to look for the dog.

Thinking she was still in the water, Mr Potter's wife decided to drive her car upstream a couple of miles until she reached part of the river bank to see if see could see River, and to her relief, in the distance, she spotted a very muddy dog.

You may also want to watch:

An hour after she had disappeared, River was found and she had managed to pull herself out of the river.

The incident manager for King's Lynn Fire Station said: "We deployed the boat into the river, but luckily the dog managed to get out.

"Our concern was if the owner took it upon himself to jump in the water after his dog, which would have also put him in danger.

"He did the right thing by getting in touch with us because we have a specialist rescue team in King's Lynn.

"The river Ouse is a fast-flowing river and not one you could confidently swim in. It's very dangerous."

Mr Potter and his wife have said River is now safe at home, fast asleep after a very eventful day but they will not be taking her back to the river anytime soon.

Mr Potter's wife said: "It was very scary for us all when we didn't know if she was still in the water.

"Michael was very upset when he thought he had lost her, she's our family dog. But we have all calmed down and River is okay.

"We would like to thank the fire services for their help today."

Most Read

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

TEAM NEWS: Can it get any worse for Norwich City boss Daniel Farke?

Todd Cantwell missed two days training for Norwich City with a hamstring problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Slippery roads warning as car ends up on its side in crash

Police were called to a road just outside of Stanhoe, near Docking, where a car was found flipped onto its side. Photo: Kings Lynn Police

Thetford murder: Witnesses’ shock at stabbing as police remain on scene

An ambulance at the scene where a man is believed to have been stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car flipped onto side outside Norwich police station

A car was flipped onto its side on Sprowston Road in Norwich last night. Picture: Archant

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries trying to get back on track against Aston Villa

Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann, pictured during last month's victory over Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ryan Walsh gets off to flying start in chase for pot of gold

A delighted Ryan Walsh after his victory over Hairon Socarras Picture: Mark Hewlett

Probe continues into theft of milk from Norwich primary school

CCTV of suspects following theft of milk at Edith Cavell Academy. PIC: Supplied by Edith Cavell Academy.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists