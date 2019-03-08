Add your cares and concerns to festival mural

Volunteer Tricia Rowlands places the newspapers to create the art installation called Mass Media, at the Red Barn Gallery as part of the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Festival-goers can add their cares and concerns to a media mural.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteer Tricia Rowlands places the newspapers to create the art installation called Mass Media, at the Red Barn Gallery as part of the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Volunteer Tricia Rowlands places the newspapers to create the art installation called Mass Media, at the Red Barn Gallery as part of the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newspapers are piling up in the Red Barn Gallery beside the Guildhall of St George in King's Lynn.

Visitors to this year's Lynn Festival will be encoraged to cut out articles and add them to the wall, to show what matters to them.

The installation runs alongside an exhibition featuring the work of the artist Gustav Metzger.

Metzger was one of the most challenging and inspiring artists of recent times who lived and worked in Lynn in the 1950s when he produced some of his most significant work.

Volunteers Tricia Rowlands and Tony Ellis place the newspapers to create the art installation called Mass Media, at the Red Barn Gallery as part of the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Volunteers Tricia Rowlands and Tony Ellis place the newspapers to create the art installation called Mass Media, at the Red Barn Gallery as part of the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Alongside the exhibition in the Fermoy Gallery will be a replica of Metzger's landmark participatory art work, Mass Media (Today and Yesterday) which featured thousands of newspapers from which visitors can select articles and images.

Newspapers - both national and local - to help the project can be delivered between 10am and 3pm on Tuesdays throughout June.

Archant, publisher of the EDP and a host of local titles, has donated a van-load of newspapers to help get the project off the ground.

Holocaust refugee Metzger lived in nearby Queen Street where he had a studio and ran a junk shop between 1953 and 1960.

Newspapers including the EDP and Evening News are delivered to the Red Barn Gallery to create the art installation called Mass Media, for the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Newspapers including the EDP and Evening News are delivered to the Red Barn Gallery to create the art installation called Mass Media, for the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

During that period he became very involved in political campaigns and set up the Lynn branch of CND.

He was also very involved in protests over the proposed demolition of parts of the North End fishermen's quarter.

In 1957, as part of the King's Lynn Arts Festival, he organised an exhibition of sacred relics from churches around East Anglia that had been mutilated and defaced during the Reformation. That exhibition marked the beginning of his interest in the relationship between destruction and creation, and he made his first auto-destructive art work, painting with acid onto nylon, in King's Lynn.

He went onto become an internationally renowned artist who influenced a generation.

Newspapers including the EDP and Evening News are delivered to the Red Barn Gallery to create the art installation called Mass Media, for the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Newspapers including the EDP and Evening News are delivered to the Red Barn Gallery to create the art installation called Mass Media, for the King's Lynn Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

His admirers included Pete Townsend of band The Who, the artist Yoko Ono, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, director of the Serpentine Gallery in London.

The exhibition will be staged in the Fermoy Gallery at St George's Courtyard from June 29 - August 3.