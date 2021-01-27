News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Festival hopes to go ahead in town's three churches

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:01 AM January 27, 2021   
The King's Lynn Festival Organ Recital at the King's Lynn Minster. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Festival hopes it will be able to go ahead using the town's three main churches, Including Lynn Minster, to stage performances - Credit: Ian Burt

A festival of music and the arts hopes to go ahead this summer in a scaled-back form.

Organisers of King’s Lynn Festival have said a series of concerts and other arts events are being planned but the programme "will not be as intense as usual".

Most concerts are likely to be staged in Lynn’s three main churches – the Minster, St Nicholas’ Chapel and All Saints - which are spacious and airy and lend themselves well to social distancing.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said: “We have to take into account the uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation in July which will influence audiences’ appetite for returning to a concert venue.

“It is a major commitment booking top-flight musicians and we cannot afford to take big risks. Even though the festival programme will not feature as many events this year, one thing is certain – there will be no diminution of the quality with the involvement of many world-famous names,” she added.

You may also want to watch:

The  70th Festival exhibition will be staged at St George’s Guildhall.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger as woodland used as 'playground and dustbin'
  2. 2 Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'
  3. 3 Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000
  1. 4 Report into woman's murder by jealous ex: 'Employers must do more'
  2. 5 Homes plan to be revealed for former infant school
  3. 6 Giant Victorian underground reservoir marks supplying city for 150 years
  4. 7 Former village pub for sale as home
  5. 8 First look at five new homes released for sale at popular site in Taverham
  6. 9 Before and after: How has Norwich changed over the years?
  7. 10 Fit for a king or queen: 'Castle' for sale at auction for £650,000

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

The areas where Covid rates have fallen the fastest since lockdown began

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Boxing

Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Video

Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus