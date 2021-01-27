Festival hopes to go ahead in town's three churches

Published: 11:01 AM January 27, 2021

King's Lynn Festival hopes it will be able to go ahead using the town's three main churches, Including Lynn Minster, to stage performances - Credit: Ian Burt

A festival of music and the arts hopes to go ahead this summer in a scaled-back form.

Organisers of King’s Lynn Festival have said a series of concerts and other arts events are being planned but the programme "will not be as intense as usual".

Most concerts are likely to be staged in Lynn’s three main churches – the Minster, St Nicholas’ Chapel and All Saints - which are spacious and airy and lend themselves well to social distancing.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said: “We have to take into account the uncertainty of the Covid-19 situation in July which will influence audiences’ appetite for returning to a concert venue.

“It is a major commitment booking top-flight musicians and we cannot afford to take big risks. Even though the festival programme will not feature as many events this year, one thing is certain – there will be no diminution of the quality with the involvement of many world-famous names,” she added.

The 70th Festival exhibition will be staged at St George’s Guildhall.