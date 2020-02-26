Search

Packed programme for 70th King's Lynn Festival

PUBLISHED: 13:18 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 26 February 2020

Alison Croose launches the Kings Lynn festival 2020 Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Alison Croose launches the Kings Lynn festival 2020 Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

King's Lynn Festival will celebrate its 70th birthday with a packed programme of events this summer.

Alison Croose with the painting of Kings Lynn Festival founder, Lady Fermoy Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Alison Croose with the painting of Kings Lynn Festival founder, Lady Fermoy Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

It begins with a day of music on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, July 19, followed by a performance of Haydn's Nelson Mass and Vivaldi's Concerto in D at St Nicholas Chapel.

Highlights of the next fortnight include a screening of The Personal History of David Copperfield at St George's Guildhall, a stone's throw from where scenes were shot on Monday July 20 (1pm).

There will also be talks and walks, a programme of coffee concerts and a coach tour of magnificent Marshland churches.

Big names acts include the National Youth Orchestra with Clare Teal on Friday, July 24; the Brighouse and Rastrick Band on Sunday, July 26 and Blazin' Fiddles on Friday, July 3.

This year's finale sees the National Philharmonic Orchestra on stage at Lynn Corn Exchange with pianist Freddy Kempf on Saturday, August 1.

"We stand by the mantra of the festival's founder Ruth, Lady Fermoy," said chairman Alison Croose. "Nothing but the best for King's Lynn.

"We believe the packed programme of 36 events featuring a host of famous names truly offers something for everyone.

"The festival attracts people from far and wide and does much to put Lynn on the national map, as well as enriching the lives of local people."

Festival founder Lady Fermoy will be remembered at this year's festival exhibition at the gallery at the Guildhall of St George named after her.

Its centrepiece will be a newly-restored painting from the 1950s by artist Thomas Anthony Devas.

Another attraction will be Walton Bridges, an early masterpiece by J M W Turner, which will be going on display at Lynn Museum.

A concert will also be staged at Houghton Hall for the first time. Violinist Robert Ruisi and pianist Sten Heinoja will be performing at the stately home on Monday, July 27.



