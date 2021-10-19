King's Lynn could get 20 new electric vehicle charging points

Published: 2:56 PM October 19, 2021

King's Lynn is set to get 20 new electric vehicle charging points. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Drivers of electric vehicles in one Norfolk town could have 20 new places to fill up, if funding for a series of new charging points is approved.

King's Lynn applied for funding to improve electric vehicle charging provision for families with no access to off-street parking.

The scheme, applied for by West Norfolk council, is targeted towards car parks close to residential areas and is ran by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles and the Energy Saving Trust.

If successful the groups would cover 75pc of the cost and installation of the new charging points, with BP Pulse set to provide the remaining cost.

Councillor Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment, said: “The grant funding being applied for could mean that fast 7KW chargers are installed across borough council-owned car parks.

"We have also recommended that town and parish councils look at whether they can apply for funding and implement EV chargers.”

The council is also looking to replace its current rapid charging points in Hunstanton and outside St James’s multi-storey car park in King's Lynn with rapid charge points.