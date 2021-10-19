News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

King's Lynn could get 20 new electric vehicle charging points

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:56 PM October 19, 2021   
Lynn High Street

King's Lynn is set to get 20 new electric vehicle charging points. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Drivers of electric vehicles in one Norfolk town could have 20 new places to fill up, if funding for a series of new charging points is approved.

King's Lynn applied for funding to improve electric vehicle charging provision for families with no access to off-street parking.

The scheme, applied for by West Norfolk council, is targeted towards car parks close to residential areas and is ran by the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles and the Energy Saving Trust.

If successful the groups would cover 75pc of the cost and installation of the new charging points, with BP Pulse set to provide the remaining cost.

Councillor Paul Kunes, cabinet member for environment, said: “The grant funding being applied for could mean that fast 7KW chargers are installed across borough council-owned car parks.

"We have also recommended that town and parish councils look at whether they can apply for funding and implement EV chargers.”

The council is also looking to replace its current rapid charging points in Hunstanton and outside St James’s multi-storey car park in King's Lynn with rapid charge points.

Most Read

  1. 1 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  2. 2 Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich
  3. 3 MP and parents concerned over traffic and parking chaos outside school
  1. 4 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
  2. 5 Two fires in two hours on mid-Norfolk road
  3. 6 Blind woman 'humiliated' as restaurant turns her away due to her guide dog
  4. 7 Christmas Lights Walk with toasted marshmallows coming to garden
  5. 8 Four-car crash leaves pregnant woman in hospital
  6. 9 Roadside restaurant aiming to re-open before Christmas
  7. 10 Seal charity to take 'unprecendented' action to protect Norfolk seal colony
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pictures show the roof of the house completely destroyed.

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

person
The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

£6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon