King's Lynn docks bustle with shipping in the 1960s
Published: 12:57 PM June 23, 2021
- Credit: Archant Archive
The tug Conservator gets up a head of steam, ready to tow ships in and out of the docks in King's Lynn.
The town's waterfront was a busy place in the 1960s, with ships coming and going on the Ouse waterfront, along with the Alexandra and Bentinck docks.
Along with coal, timber and grain, the Port of Lynn also did a busy trade in vehicles, exporting cars and tractors.
The riverside was also busy, with ships moored up at Boal Quay with the twin towers of St Margaret's Church - now Lynn Minster - and the spire of St Nicholas Chapel in the background.
The great cranes that towered over the waterfront are long gone, along with the rail lines that served the docks and the silos that stood on the quays.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus