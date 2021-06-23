News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King's Lynn docks bustle with shipping in the 1960s

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:57 PM June 23, 2021   
King's Lynn - Docks,Fleets and QuaysThe busy port of King's Lynn, this picture shows Alexandra

Alexandra Dock in King's Lynn, taken from the pierhead showing vessels arriving and leaving on the tide Walenburgh, Conservator and Stellaria - Credit: Archant Archive

The tug Conservator gets up a head of steam, ready to tow ships in and out of the docks in King's Lynn.

The town's waterfront was a busy place in the 1960s, with ships coming and going on the Ouse waterfront, along with the Alexandra and Bentinck docks.

King's Lynn - Docks,Fleets and QuaysThe Alexandra Dock at King's Lynn. The south-east side (in

The Alexandra Dock at King's Lynn. The south-east side (in the foreground of the picture) was to be modernised under a scheme costing £300,000, we reported at the time. A new 606ft quay was to be built, together with a new single storey transit shed and two electric cranes. - Credit: Archant

Along with coal, timber and grain, the Port of Lynn also did a busy trade in vehicles, exporting cars and tractors.

King's Lynn - Docks,Fleets and QuaysTractors for Italy, cars and vans for Holland and Germany,

Tractors for Italy, cars and vans for Holland and Germany, waiting on the Bentinck dock at King's Lynn - Credit: Archant Archive

The riverside was also busy, with ships moored up at Boal Quay with the twin towers of St Margaret's Church - now Lynn Minster - and the spire of St Nicholas Chapel in the background.

 

King's Lynn - Docks,Fleets and QuaysThe outline of King's Lynn's St Margaret's church and St N

The outline of King's Lynn's St Margaret's church and St Nicholas' chapel provides the perfect backdrop for this view of Boal Quay. - Credit: Archant Archive

The great cranes that towered over the waterfront are long gone, along with the rail lines that served the docks and the silos that stood on the quays.

 

King's Lynn - Docks,Fleets and QuaysPart of King's Lynn docksDated May 1968?Photograp

The docks are busy with ships in the 1960s - Credit: Archant Archive


King's Lynn - Docks, Fleets and QuaysOur camera placed high up sweeps across a frozen Alexandra

Dredger Breckland is moored and on into the Bentinck, where vessels are discharging their cargoes of oil and timber in mid-January, 1963. - Credit: Archant Archive


Nostalgic East
King's Lynn News

