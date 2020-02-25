Search

D-Day veteran Charlie celebrates his century

PUBLISHED: 16:27 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 25 February 2020

Andy Walder from Freebridge (left) with Charlie and Margaret Long Picture: Paul TIbbs

A D-Day veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Charlie Long with his birthday cake as he celebrates his 100th birthday Picture: Paul TbbsCharlie Long with his birthday cake as he celebrates his 100th birthday Picture: Paul Tbbs

Charlie Long, who lives at Horsleys Court in King's Lynn, hit his centenary year on Sunday, February 23.

He was presented with some special treats from social landlord Freebridge Community Housing.

Chair of the board Andy Walder was on hand to dish out a specially-made card and cake.

Mr Long shares the property with his wife Margaret and the pair were joined by their extended family at various points throughout the weekend. Between them they have seven children, 22 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Originally from Norwich, Mr Long moved to King's Lynn as a young boy. The Second World War veteran landed on Omaha Beach during the Normandy landings.

Congratulating him Mr Walder said: "I'm pleased that Freebridge was able to be part of such a special occasion for Mr Long and his family. Reaching 100 is a great achievement and I feel privileged to have met him and his wife."

