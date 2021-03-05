News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Couple need a shed to house their US Amy lorry

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:30 PM March 5, 2021   
Charlotte Rogers and Justin Howells

Charlotte Rogers and Justin Howells, who have applied to build a shed to house their restored US Army lorry - Credit: Justin Howells

Two military vehicle enthusiasts have applied for planning permission to build a shed to house their weekend runabout - a Cold War US Army lorry.

Justin Howells spent restored the 1950s 6x6 truck after buying it in 2017. Mr Howells, 37, and his partner Charlotte Rogers, 31, enjoy taking the vehicle to shows.

Now the couple have applied to build a shed in the back garden of their home in Mill Road, Walpole St Peter, near King's Lynn, to keep it in.

In a letter to council planners, they say the lorry needs a 4m-high garage to protect it from the elements.

"The truck was stationed in Germany on a US base and was decommissioned in the 90s when it came to the UK," said internet marketer Mr Howells.

US Army lorry

The restored US Army lorry, which needs a shed to protect it from the elements - Credit: Justin Howells

You may also want to watch:

"It's a USA built 1958 REO M109A3, fitted with an 8l multi-fuel engine. Originally it would have been used as mobile workshop. I obtained it in 2017 and restored it as you see it now. 

"It took about six months to restore and the hardest part was repainting it on my driveway in the middle of February. It does run we use it regularly throughout the summer months and occasionally in the winter when I fancy a freezing trip out. I have never accurately measured the economy but believe it achieves between six - 12mpg. If you're crazy enough to own one of these mpg isn't something you worry yourself with too much."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  2. 2 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  3. 3 People urged to get Covid test twice a week
  1. 4 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
  2. 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 6 Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
  4. 7 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
  5. 8 Teen who torched toilets not allowed to be drunk anywhere in Norfolk
  6. 9 Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park
  7. 10 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment

"I always wanted one of these and have a passion for military vehicles, for me somehow owning a classic car wouldn't cut it. We regularly use it to go to military shows and it certainly turns a few heads wherever it goes."

The couple recently moved to the Fens from Buckinghamshire. The lorry still stored in a barn near their former home in Aylesbury. 



Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The latest figures for coronavirus infection rates in Norfolk show Broadland and South Norfolk have

Coronavirus

No recent virus cases in more than a quarter of Norfolk and Waveney

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus