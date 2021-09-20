Panto set to take to stage again at King's Lynn Corn Exchange
- Credit: Ian Burt
Panto is set to return to King's Lynn this Christmas.
Beauty and the Beast will be on stage at the Corn Exchange from December 8 to 31.
There will be a baddy to boo, goodies cracking gags, a heroine in hot water and songs to sing along to after panto fans were denied their annual fix last year because of Covid. Tickets are priced from £16.50 to £22.50.
The production stars Steve Pinder as Jean Jacques, Maisie Melia-Redgrave as Beauty, Scott Cripps as Potty Pierre, Alex Scott Fairley as Prince Gallant, Alex Bowen as Malevolent and Ian Marr as Dame Dotty.
Mr Pinder is best known for playing the role of Max Farnham in the Channel 4 soap Brookside. He played the role from 1990 until the series ended in 2003, and won the Manchester Evening News' ‘Best Male Soap Star’ award for his portrayal of this much-loved character.
You may also want to watch:
His other television credits include Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, Hotel Babylon, Emmerdale, The Bill, Crossroads, C.A.T.S. Eyes, Now and Then, Crown Court and Foxy Lady.
Mr Marr celebrated his 10th year as dame at the Corn Exchange in 2019, while his TV credits include Downton Abbey and Blue Murder. He is also director of the production.
Most Read
- 1 Person pulled from car as rain lashes region
- 2 Teenager who lost driving licence receives surprise in post
- 3 Seven fire engines called to blaze on housing estate
- 4 Road closed due to accident after car reportedly flips on to its roof
- 5 ‘It went up like a matchstick’ - Neighbour’s horror at blaze
- 6 Five cars and a horsebox involved in crash near RAF base
- 7 7 of the prettiest streets in Norfolk
- 8 Dad's heartache over daughter's suicide and his fight to help others
- 9 Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash
- 10 Family devastated after death of much-loved and well-known horse
The show has been produced by the same team who brought Aladdin to Lynn in 2019, promising rip-roaring adventure and unique panto style.
Beauty and the Beast was due to be performed last December, but the show had to be postponed because it could not go ahead with social distancing measures in place, like many more up and down the country.
More than 22,000 people saw Aladdin - an increase of 8pc on the previous year. The corn exchange pantos are some of the best attended in the region, and promise slick production, special effects and music.
This winter will mark a return for plenty of pantos and shows across Norfolk and Suffolk, after most were cancelled last year.
Most days during the run will see two shows a day. Tickets can be booked via www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.