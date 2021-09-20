Panto set to take to stage again at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Published: 3:23 PM September 20, 2021

The cast of Beauty and the Beast at King's Lynn Corn Exchange. (from left) Alex Bowen (Malevolent), Ian Marr (Dame Dotty Derriere), Maisie Melia-Redgrave (Beauty), Scott Cripps (Potty Pierre) and Steven Pinder (Jean Jaques). - Credit: Ian Burt

Panto is set to return to King's Lynn this Christmas.

Beauty and the Beast will be on stage at the Corn Exchange from December 8 to 31.

There will be a baddy to boo, goodies cracking gags, a heroine in hot water and songs to sing along to after panto fans were denied their annual fix last year because of Covid. Tickets are priced from £16.50 to £22.50.

Steven Pinder plays Jean Jacques in Beauty and the Beast - Credit: Ian Burt

The production stars Steve Pinder as Jean Jacques, Maisie Melia-Redgrave as Beauty, Scott Cripps as Potty Pierre, Alex Scott Fairley as Prince Gallant, Alex Bowen as Malevolent and Ian Marr as Dame Dotty.

Mr Pinder is best known for playing the role of Max Farnham in the Channel 4 soap Brookside. He played the role from 1990 until the series ended in 2003, and won the Manchester Evening News' ‘Best Male Soap Star’ award for his portrayal of this much-loved character.

His other television credits include Casualty, Doctors, Holby City, Hotel Babylon, Emmerdale, The Bill, Crossroads, C.A.T.S. Eyes, Now and Then, Crown Court and Foxy Lady.

Ian Marr stars as Dame Dotty Derriere - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Marr celebrated his 10th year as dame at the Corn Exchange in 2019, while his TV credits include Downton Abbey and Blue Murder. He is also director of the production.

The show has been produced by the same team who brought Aladdin to Lynn in 2019, promising rip-roaring adventure and unique panto style.

Maisie Melia-Redgrave plays the lead role of Beauty. - Credit: Ian Burt

Beauty and the Beast was due to be performed last December, but the show had to be postponed because it could not go ahead with social distancing measures in place, like many more up and down the country.

Maisie Melia-Redgrave (Beauty) and Alex Bowen (Malevolent). - Credit: Ian Burt

More than 22,000 people saw Aladdin - an increase of 8pc on the previous year. The corn exchange pantos are some of the best attended in the region, and promise slick production, special effects and music.

Scott Cripps plays Potty Pierre. - Credit: Ian Burt

This winter will mark a return for plenty of pantos and shows across Norfolk and Suffolk, after most were cancelled last year.

