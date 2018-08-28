Search

New cinema plan for King’s Lynn moves step closer

PUBLISHED: 10:36 14 November 2018

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for a new cinema in King’s Lynn have moved a step closer.

West Norfolk council’s cabinet has backed plans to put two screens in a little-used bar and foyer in the Corn Exchange.

Officials say it would create a 112 and 60-seater screen, which would cost £1m to install but bring in an annual profit of £200,000. A lift would also be installed to provide disabled access.

The town’s much-loved Majestic Cinema was consulted on the project and has no objections.

Paul Jervis, who owns the Majestic said: “I truly believe that it is a positive step for the building and the town. I am also confident that rather than damage our business it will attract more people into the town centre and enhance the offering the town centre has.”

The cinema plan will now go before the full council when it meets later this month.

