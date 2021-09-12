News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Classics on show at King's Lynn car day

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:38 PM September 12, 2021   
classic car day

John Woodford with Aggie - his 1935 Austin tourer, at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

She's getting on a bit, she's not as quick as she used to be and she cost him a small fortune. But he still loves his Aggie.

John Woodford's 1935 Austin 10 Tourer was probably the oldest car on show at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day.

CB classic car day

Aggie, 86, was the oldest car at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I paid £11,000 for her three years ago," he said. "They were £97 when they were new."

Retired engineer Mr Woodford, 78, said Aggie - named after her AG 1E number plate - made it to the event on the Tuesday Market place under her own steam. Then again they only live around the corner.

Aggie has regular outings to Hunstanton and further along the coast. But with a top speed not much over 40mph, she has been known to cause the odd tailback. 

classic car pic 3

Owner John Woodford reckons Aggie's engine is clean enough to eat your dinner off - Credit: Chris Bishop

"It's got 19,000 on the clock," he said. "But it's probably been round  the clock so it's probably 119,000."

Mr Woodford said a cousin who owned Aggie before he bought her three years ago spent "several thousand" having the engine rebuilt.

"Look," he said opening the bonnet. "It's clean enough to eat your dinner off in there."

classic car day

From left (sitting) Shirley Baxter,, Ian McCreary, June Brooks and Dave Brooks at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nearby Shirley Baxter and friends were enjoying a picnic next to her 1976 MG Midget.

"I've had it since 2002," she said. "I bought it on impulse off my sister-in-law for about £1,400."

Retired lorry driver and chef Mrs Baxter, 76 from Wigtoft, near Spalding, was enjoying the sunshine at the show.

car show 6

Shirley Baxter's MG Midget at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We've been before," she said. "It's been good."

Nearby engineer Darryl Goldsmith, 47, was showing the Honda S2000 he has owned since 2002.

Mr Goldsmith, from Lynn, said he had taken the 2L-engined car apart and rebuilt it - and admitted he was a bit of car geek.

classic car show

Darry Goldsmith with his Honda S2000 - Credit: Chris Bishop

"It's naturally-aspirated and gets up to 9,000 revs," he said. "In its time it was the most powerful naturally-aspirated engine you could get per litre."

Elsewhere there were classics of all shapes and sizes, from Capris to custom jobs.

The show was part of the Heritage Open Days event, which saw historic buildings open to the public, re-enactments and entertainment across Lynn.

classic car show

Some of the cars on show at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some of the cars on show at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Some of the cars on show at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Enthusiasts enjoy a catch-up at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Car enthusiasts at the King's Lynn Classic Car Day - Credit: Chris Bishop


