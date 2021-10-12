Town cinemas team-up to show new James Bond film No Time To Die

Published: 4:35 PM October 12, 2021

King's Lynn's two cinemas have teamed-up to show No Time To Die. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A town's two cinemas have teamed-up to ensure families can watch new James Bond film No Time To Die on the big screen.

The Majestic Cinema and Alive Corn Exchange Cinema in King's Lynn are working together to book up their screens, co-ordinating their programmes so they do not show the same films at the same time.

As part of the agreement, the Alive Corn Exchange will start showing Bond's latest adventure from Friday, October 15, two weeks after its release in order to avoid a clash with the Majestic Cinema.

Paul Jervais, owner of the Majestic Cinema, said: “We’re all going to benefit from this, particularly the people who live or come into King’s Lynn to enjoy a film on the big screen.

“The Majestic has four screens, and the Corn Exchange has two.

"We suggested that we work together in how we book the films shown in the cinemas in town and are pleased to be working with Alive West Norfolk.

“This is a huge time for cinema, the latest James Bond film has been incredibly popular, and we should see more big films in the run-up to Christmas.”

Philip Bayfield, head of arts and entertainment at Alive West Norfolk, said: “We have joined forces with the Majestic Cinema and will use the same film booker.

"For the benefit of King’s Lynn, they will be booking for a six screen offer for the town.

"This gives us greater flexibility with what can be offered at the two cinemas and makes the town more attractive to film distributors.”

Councillor Stuart Dark, leader of the borough council, added: “Our cinema at the Alive Corn Exchange has always had great support from the Majestic Cinema.

"This new partnership will see the two work even closer together when it comes to booking films to be shown in the town, when the films are shown and complement each other with their film programmes.

"This will give King’s Lynn filmgoers more choice.”