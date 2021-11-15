King's Lynn Christmas light switch-on to go ahead this week

The streets of King's Lynn will take on a festive glow after it was announced the town's Christmas lights switch-on will go ahead at the end of this week.

It will take place in the Tuesday Market Place, starting at 2pm with carol singing and family games on stage before a Christmas lantern parade will run from Stories of Lynn to the market place.

Lantern making sessions will also be held for free inside Stories of Lynn on the day between 10:30am and 2:30pm but must be booked in advance by emailing storiesoflynn@alivewestnorfolk.co.uk or calling 01553 774297, with the parade set to leave King's Lynn Town Hall by 3:25pm.

At 5pm, the mayor of King’s Lynn, Harry Humphrey and leader of the borough council, Stuart Dark, will be joined on stage by 10-year-old Daisy Mason from East Winch, who will switch the lights on.

Mason, a pupil at Gaywood Primary School, was born 12 weeks early and diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy at nine months and completed the 1.2-mile Mini GEAR just three months after major surgery, she has also climbed Mount Snowdon in Wales and taken part in a triathlon.

Mr Dark said: “I helped start the delayed King’s Lynn GEAR event in August and whilst I was really pleased to see everyone meeting up, running together and having fun after so many months, I was deeply moved to see Daisy set off and return across the finishing line winning her personal race.

"I knew then that she would be the perfect person to switch on our King’s Lynn Christmas lights this year, as a fantastic example of the spirit and resilience our great West Norfolk young people have shown throughout the pandemic.

"I hope those attending get behind her and give her a huge, much-deserved cheer.”

Daisy’s mum, Lucy Mason, said: “We’re delighted that the Leader of the borough council has invited us to be part of this magical event when the countdown to Christmas begins in town.

"Daisy is following in the footsteps of her grandmother who turned on King’s Lynn Christmas lights in 1972 as Miss Chamber of Trade.”