Curious kitten rescued from inside three vehicle engines in same day

PUBLISHED: 07:24 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 01 August 2020

A kitten named Lohse, believed to be between six and 12 weeks old, that kept climbing into engines in King's Lynn. Picture: RSPCA

Rescuers partially dismantled three vehicles while trying to free a kitten that kept climbing into engines in King’s Lynn.

One of the three vehicles that rescuers partially dismantled while trying to free a kitten that kept climbing into engines in King's Lynn. Picture: RSPCAOne of the three vehicles that rescuers partially dismantled while trying to free a kitten that kept climbing into engines in King's Lynn. Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA was called to a car park when a member of the public heard a miaowing sound coming from a Volkswagen Golf.

With the permission of the owner, firefighters lifted the car up to try to free the cat.

It was then taken to a garage where some of the wheels and bodywork were taken off to reach underneath the engine.

But before the cat could be reached it ran under a BMW and did the same.

An RSPCA van was one of the three vehicles that rescuers partially dismantled while trying to free a kitten that kept climbing into engines in King's Lynn. Picture: RSPCAAn RSPCA van was one of the three vehicles that rescuers partially dismantled while trying to free a kitten that kept climbing into engines in King's Lynn. Picture: RSPCA

The BMW’s owner was traced and the car was partially taken apart, but the cat then dashed under the RSPCA van.

The van required less dismantling as it was higher from the ground and a firefighter - also called to help - managed to catch the cat in his arms before she could escape again.

The rescue efforts took several hours on Wednesday, July 15.

One of the three vehicles that rescuers partially dismantled while trying to free a kitten that kept climbing into engines in King's Lynn. Picture: RSPCAOne of the three vehicles that rescuers partially dismantled while trying to free a kitten that kept climbing into engines in King's Lynn. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA animal collection officer Natalie Read, who has since adopted the cat, said: “This kitten was proving a little Houdini – but there’s no way we could leave her in any of the vehicles or alone in the middle of a busy town centre, so we just had to try again.

“The firefighters took what they needed off the van and we talked about how we would catch her. We held a tarpaulin underneath in the hope it would hinder her efforts to scramble off again once she was free.

“Thankfully at the exact moment she was about to make her third dash for it when the firefighter grabbed her and she was in his arms. We were all elated and popped her in the cat carrier before she made another dash for freedom.”

Her colleague Naemi Kilby said: “The kitten was so terrified by what had happened - we had to get her - because she could have been seriously hurt or killed if she had been inside a car engine for too long while moving.”

The kitten, believed to be between six and 12 weeks old, has been named Lohse.

It is likely that Lohse travelled to the car park in another vehicle from a farm 10 miles away, the RSPCA said.

Topic Tags:

