Norfolk boy who charmed Neymar undergoes heart transplant

Harry Poole with Brazilian star Neymar while a mascot at the match between Brazil and Uruguay at the Empirates Stadium. Picture: Nina Poole Nina Poole

A Norfolk boy who fulfilled a dream by meeting his footballing hero, Brazil star Neymar, is recovering after undergoing a heart transplant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Poole, 12, who lives near Kings Lynn, is now recovering after undergoing a heart transplant. Picture: Nina Poole Harry Poole, 12, who lives near Kings Lynn, is now recovering after undergoing a heart transplant. Picture: Nina Poole

Harry Poole, 12, was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a thickening of the heart muscle, in December 2017.

The King’s Lynn Academy pupil underwent surgery to fit an ICD, a defibrillator inserted inside his chest to control the condition.

His mum Nina Poole said: “For most people it’s treatable but one of his symptoms is arrhythmia that could potentially be life-threatening.

Harry Poole meeting Brazilian star Neymar at the Arsenal training ground. Picture: Nina Poole Harry Poole meeting Brazilian star Neymar at the Arsenal training ground. Picture: Nina Poole

“Unfortunately this year it got out of hand. He collapsed at home and on numerous occasions the ICD fired while Harry was awake which is horrendous.”

As his condition worsened Harry had to be airlifted to Great Ormond Street Hospital where he stayed for three months eventually undergoing a heart transplant, a major procedure made worse by coronavirus restrictions.

Mrs Poole said: “It was so hard for him because no one could come to visit him, nobody could support us. I stayed with him but it was so difficult.”

Harry Poole meeting the Brazil squad including Willian, and Liverpool's Firmino and Fabinho. Picture: Nina Poole Harry Poole meeting the Brazil squad including Willian, and Liverpool's Firmino and Fabinho. Picture: Nina Poole

Harry, who has a twin sister Molly, is now back at home recovering and is looking forward to mementos of his meeting with Neymar being framed to be displayed on his bedroom wall.

“He looks amazing,” said his mum. “He can run around and he is not out of puff. He just feels like a normal little boy now.”

Harry got to meet his hero in 2018 thanks to the Rays of Sunshine children’s charity and so charmed Neymar he was invited to be mascot when Brazil played Uruguay.

Matt Johns, head of production and design at Norwich Framing Centre, works on the signed Neymar shirt for Harry Poole. Picture: Lauren De Boise Matt Johns, head of production and design at Norwich Framing Centre, works on the signed Neymar shirt for Harry Poole. Picture: Lauren De Boise

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Poole said: “We met the charity while Harry was a patient in Great Ormond Street and they said they would like to grant him a wish.

“His wish was to meet Neymar as he supports Paris St Germain. They managed to arrange it and he got to spend the day with the Brazil players at Arsenal’s training ground, which was very exciting, but then they asked if he’d like to be a mascot for the actual game.

Harry Poole with Brazilian star Neymar and goalkeeper Alisson Becker while a mascot at the match between Brazil and Uruguay at the Empirates Stadium. Picture: Nina Poole Harry Poole with Brazilian star Neymar and goalkeeper Alisson Becker while a mascot at the match between Brazil and Uruguay at the Empirates Stadium. Picture: Nina Poole

“He had been through so much as a little boy that it was such an amazing experience for him.”

Gary Townsend, of Premier Shirt Framing in Norwich, said: “We get lots of requests from charities and we help where we can but this really grabbed me because of what they have been through.

“A lot of families have had struggles through lockdown but not quite as Nina, Harry and their family.”

The signed Neymar shirt for Harry Poole is being framed at Norwich Framing Centre. Picture: Lauren De Boise The signed Neymar shirt for Harry Poole is being framed at Norwich Framing Centre. Picture: Lauren De Boise