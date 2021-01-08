Driving instructor died when his motorbike hit a deer

Published: 1:12 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 1:29 PM January 8, 2021

Klaus Rissman, 68, died on the B1077 at Great Ellingham on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

A son has paid tribute to a much-loved driving instructor and avid motorcyclist who died when a deer ran into the road in front of his bike.

Klaus Rissman, 68, died on the B1077 at Great Ellingham on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

An inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroners Court on January 8, heard how Mr Rissman, a self-employed driving instructor, was out on a motorbike ride with two friends and his son on the day of the crash.

A police statement written by his son, Tennyson Church, said: "Just before we reached the entrance of Laurel Farm [B1077 at North Ellingham] a fairly sizable deer leapt into the road directly into the path of my dad's bike.

"He hit the side of the deer and my dad's bike then slid from under him to the left. My dad fell off and rolled along the centre of the road.

"I ran over to help my dad as soon as I could and found him lying motionless in the road.

"Almost as soon as I got to him a lady named Jean came out of Laurel Farm to help. She said she was a nurse and began chest compressions until the emergency services arrived."

Once paramedics arrived, James Ryan carried out CPR for 14 minutes before pronouncing Mr Rissman dead at the scene.

The court also heard from witnesses who saw the convoy before the accident, all of whom said they were driving "safely" and "not over the speed limit".

A post-mortem examination found no alcohol or drugs in Mr Rissman's blood.

The inquest heard Mr Rissman was born in East Dereham.

At the time of his death, he lived in King's Lynn with a former lodger's cat called Wobbly Bill and enjoyed touring with his micro-light aircraft.

His son said: "My dad was a hard-working man who put providing for his family above himself for most of his lifetime.

"He loved drinking beer and eating food, especially barbeques. He always made time for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

Coroner Catherine Wood said Mr Rissman had died from a base skull injury caused by an "unavoidable" road traffic collision.

She added: "I offer my condolences to the family on the loss of their father. It must have been particularly difficult, especially for his son to witness the accident."