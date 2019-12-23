Search

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 23 December 2019

Police are responding to a crash on the A47 between Tilney All Saints and the Pullover Roundabout. Photo: Google

The A47 has been closed after a serious collision, police say.

It happened on the outskirts of King's Lynn just before 11am.

Officers were called at 10.50am to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the King's Lynn-bound carriageway of the A47 at Tilney All Saints.

The A47 is closed in both directions from the Shoreboat roundabout to the Pullover roundabout. Eau Brink Road, which leads on to the A47, is also closed.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Police tweeted: "We have closed the A47 in both directions and advise all motorists to avoid the area."

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

