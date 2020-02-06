Search

Advanced search

Police save driver £150 with road-side tyre change

PUBLISHED: 08:01 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 06 February 2020

Police helped a stranded driver near King's Lynn after their tyre blew out. Photo: Norfolk Police

Police helped a stranded driver near King's Lynn after their tyre blew out. Photo: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have stepped in to rescue a stranded driver, saving them £150 in recovery charges.

You may also want to watch:

Officers spotted the car on the side of the A10, near King's Lynn, as they headed back from custody, and noticed the vehicle's tyres had blown out.

The recovery call out was going to cost the driver £150, so officers rolled up their sleeves and changed the tyre themselves.

After the incident, the officers took to Twitter to remind people that they are there for "more than just crime".

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Residents want 5mph limit on city centre street

A picture of multiple lorries parked up outside the Smurfit Kappa warehouse on Blackfriars Street in Norwich. Picture: Alex Ross

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Apartment for sale with an extra special something you’d never expect

The apartment with a unique feature for sale. Pic: The Norfolk Agents

Residents want 5mph limit on city centre street

A picture of multiple lorries parked up outside the Smurfit Kappa warehouse on Blackfriars Street in Norwich. Picture: Alex Ross

‘I think the best team lost - but we deserved to win’ - Mourinho relieved to seal Canaries’ FA Cup date

Daniel Farke and Jose Mourinho face a swift reunion after Tottenham sealed an FA Cup fifth round home date with Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich band HANK to perform headline hometown show

Norwich band HANK are set to perform at Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Supplied by HANK
Drive 24