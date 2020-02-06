Police save driver £150 with road-side tyre change

Police helped a stranded driver near King's Lynn after their tyre blew out. Photo: Norfolk Police Archant

Police have stepped in to rescue a stranded driver, saving them £150 in recovery charges.

Officers spotted the car on the side of the A10, near King's Lynn, as they headed back from custody, and noticed the vehicle's tyres had blown out.

The recovery call out was going to cost the driver £150, so officers rolled up their sleeves and changed the tyre themselves.

After the incident, the officers took to Twitter to remind people that they are there for "more than just crime".