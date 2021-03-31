Decision on controversial 379-home development deferred

Published: 10:35 AM March 31, 2021 Updated: 10:58 AM March 31, 2021

West Norfolk council has deferred controversial plans for a Kings Lynn development after councillors were not given enough time to examine them. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

Controversial plans to build hundreds of homes in King's Lynn have been pushed back for an “indefinite period,” after councillors were not given enough time to examine them.

Plans for West Norfolk Council to build 379 homes on land between Queen Mary Road and the Hardwick Industrial Estate, in King's Lynn were due to be presented to a special planning committee meeting on Wednesday.

The development, which also includes a new bridge from the site across the sand line railway to the Hardwick estate, was recommended for approval ahead of the meeting.

However, Councillor Charles Joyce requested the plans be deferred because councillors had not been given the five required days to read them through.

Labour Councillor Charles Joyce proposed the application be delayed for councillors to fully examine the proposal - Credit: Archant

“I feel we should defer the application, I’m quite content for a few days,” Mr Joyce said.

“The reason is to recognise our own procedures.

You may also want to watch:

“We are in a difficult situation; the council is both planning authority and the applicant.

“We have to be fair to all – we have to be fair to the applicant and to anyone who is opposed.”

Adding: “We need to keep our procedures in order, if we don’t who will? We must abide by our procedures and the law.”

Stuart Ashworth, a council officer, said his advice was to avoid any concern, calling it “sensible” to delay the application for a short period.

Chris Crofts, Conservative councillor for Clenchwarton and King's Lynn South. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

The deferment was passed 14 for, one against and one abstention.

Chris Crofts, chair of the planning committee, said it would be delayed for an “indefinite period” but expected it to be heard before May.

The Parkway plans have been controversial, with 2,600 people signing a petition against them, including actor and entertainer Stephen Fry, while 228 objections were lodged on the council’s planning portal.

A report to councillors said most objections were on environmental grounds, although there are also fears of increased traffic and demand on GPs, dentists and schools.

Earlier this week, Independent councillors said West Norfolk Council was “acting contrary to the public good” over the plans, accusing them of excluding the public from meetings and failing to provide a financial viability report.