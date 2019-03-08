Search

Power cuts hit west Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:28 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 01 October 2019

The power cut was caused by a fallen power line. Photo: Norfolk Police

Hundreds of homes in west Norfolk have been left without electricity after the area was hit by a power cut.

It is thought that the cut has been caused by a live power line which is in the road on Gooses Lane in Walpole St Andrew, with the village road currently closed to traffic.

As many as 241 families were left without power in Terrington St Clement, West Walton, Wisbech and the surrounding area postcodes PE135, PE148, PE147 and PE344.

UK Power Networks' website does not state a time when power will return, and says: "We are working to give you a more specific time for when your power will be back on. As soon as we get an update from our engineers we will display a time."

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "Engineers worked as quickly as possible to restore supplies after an overhead power line came down in Gooses Lane, Walpole St Andrew.

"For safety reasons we needed to turn off supplies to 241 customers at 14.35 with 239 customers back on supply at 15.11.

"Engineers are working to repair the cable and restore power to the remaining two customers.

