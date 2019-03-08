Search

Do you remember King's Lynn's Wimpy pyramid?

PUBLISHED: 11:33 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 21 August 2019

New Conduit Street Wimpy towers over the town. Photo: Archant

New Conduit Street Wimpy towers over the town. Photo: Archant

Archant

King's Lynn was once home to a pyramid-shaped mecca for brown derbys and burgers.

Kings Lynn Christmas shoppers. pic taken 4th December 1984 c12330 pic to be used in edp2 7th December 2009Kings Lynn Christmas shoppers. pic taken 4th December 1984 c12330 pic to be used in edp2 7th December 2009

The town's current Wimpy on New Conduit Street has become a site of nostalgia pilgrimage as the only one of the chain's restaurants left in Norfolk, but before that, just a little further down the road stood a more unique branch.

The pyramid branch towered over the town and stood next door to the spiraled multi-storey car park.

Youngsters enjoying the temporary roller skating surface set up as an additional attraction in New Conduit St., King's Lynn, on saturday. 04/'14/01. edp 16.4.01Youngsters enjoying the temporary roller skating surface set up as an additional attraction in New Conduit St., King's Lynn, on saturday. 04/'14/01. edp 16.4.01

Wimpy began its burger crusade in 1954 with a restaurant at Lyon's Corner House in London, before it peaked at the time Lynn's pyramid restaurant was buzzing with business, in the 1970s and 1980s, when it had over 1,000 restaurants in 23 countries.

The pyramid building saw Wimpy become the first fast-food chain to offer meat-free burgers in 1985 and even saw the launch of its iconic special sauce in 1989, before it closed on the chain's 50th birthday year in 2004.

03/30/99 Please retain on file. New Conduit Street in King's Lynn, scheduled for major changes. John Hocknell03/30/99 Please retain on file. New Conduit Street in King's Lynn, scheduled for major changes. John Hocknell

It was then demolished to make way for the Vancouver Quarter.

02/25/99 1of2. (lynnsupp) New Conduit Street, the 'dead' centre of Kings Lynn where many of the shops are empty. Brian Waite02/25/99 1of2. (lynnsupp) New Conduit Street, the 'dead' centre of Kings Lynn where many of the shops are empty. Brian Waite

The Spiral car park being built on New Conduit Street, in 1969 Picture: ArchantThe Spiral car park being built on New Conduit Street, in 1969 Picture: Archant

CAPTION; The Wimpy building in New Conduit Street, which is soon to be knocked down. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Lynn Office FOR; EDP / WEST NORFOLK SLIP COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2004 TEL; (01603) 772434CAPTION; The Wimpy building in New Conduit Street, which is soon to be knocked down. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Lynn Office FOR; EDP / WEST NORFOLK SLIP COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2004 TEL; (01603) 772434

New Conduit Street, King's Lynn, that is due to be transformed when the plans for the town centre redevelopment are implementd. <co see story BM/Lynn>New Conduit Street, King's Lynn, that is due to be transformed when the plans for the town centre redevelopment are implementd.

New Conduit Street in King's Lynn town centre in the first stages of the redevelopment programme. City; King's Lynn, Norfolk Photo;John Hocknell Copy; filers for; EDP EDP Pic © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 New Conduit Street in King's Lynn town centre in the first stages of the redevelopment programme. City; King's Lynn, Norfolk Photo;John Hocknell Copy; filers for; EDP EDP Pic © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

New Conduit Street in King's Lynn town centre in the first stages of the redevelopment programme. City; King's Lynn, Norfolk Photo;John Hocknell Copy; filers for; EDP EDP Pic © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434 New Conduit Street in King's Lynn town centre in the first stages of the redevelopment programme. City; King's Lynn, Norfolk Photo;John Hocknell Copy; filers for; EDP EDP Pic © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

The start of King's Lynn Town Centre's redevelopement, show down New Conduit Street, as work begins on the initial stages of construction. City; King's Lynn, Norfolk Photo, Matthew Usher Copy, Sue Skinner fo; EDP News EDP Pic © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434The start of King's Lynn Town Centre's redevelopement, show down New Conduit Street, as work begins on the initial stages of construction. City; King's Lynn, Norfolk Photo, Matthew Usher Copy, Sue Skinner fo; EDP News EDP Pic © 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

An old Wimpy menu, dating back to the early 1970s. Photo: Mike JonesAn old Wimpy menu, dating back to the early 1970s. Photo: Mike Jones

