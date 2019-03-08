Do you remember King's Lynn's Wimpy pyramid?

New Conduit Street Wimpy towers over the town.

King's Lynn was once home to a pyramid-shaped mecca for brown derbys and burgers.

The town's current Wimpy on New Conduit Street has become a site of nostalgia pilgrimage as the only one of the chain's restaurants left in Norfolk, but before that, just a little further down the road stood a more unique branch.

The pyramid branch towered over the town and stood next door to the spiraled multi-storey car park.

Wimpy began its burger crusade in 1954 with a restaurant at Lyon's Corner House in London, before it peaked at the time Lynn's pyramid restaurant was buzzing with business, in the 1970s and 1980s, when it had over 1,000 restaurants in 23 countries.

The pyramid building saw Wimpy become the first fast-food chain to offer meat-free burgers in 1985 and even saw the launch of its iconic special sauce in 1989, before it closed on the chain's 50th birthday year in 2004.

It was then demolished to make way for the Vancouver Quarter.

